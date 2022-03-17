ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Model Blending Wrangler And Gladiator Teased For Jeep Easter Safari

By Chris Bruce
 2 days ago
The latest teaser for a vehicle part of the annual Jeep Easter Safari offers an intriguing mystery because it mentions mixing together two models: the Wrangler and Gladiator. The accompanying image doesn't reveal the answer to the secret. According to Jeep:. Ever wonder what blending two mighty off-roaders like...

Motor1.com

Lamborghini Huracan, Urus To Get Two Versions Soon As Final ICE-Only Cars

Tucked away in a press release about how 2021 was Lamborghini's best year ever in terms of sales and profitability is news about fresh products. In the coming months, the Huracan and SUV will each get two new versions to "conclude the age of internal combustion engines." That may sound alerting, but the peeps from Sant'Agata Bolognese are referring to the end of the line for ICE-only cars.
CARS
Motor1.com

Alpina Releases B4 Gran Coupe Teaser Close To Its Global Debut

Alpina is teasing a new model on its Facebook page. While not explicitly mentioned, we know that this is the B4 Gran Coupe, strongly confirmed by that familiar taillight graphic. The teaser didn't mention any launch date, but it does have a caption that says "Empowered Elegance" and that the...
CARS
Motor1.com

Wooden Tesla Cybertruck Arrives Before The Real One

Over the years, the creations from the Woodworking Art YouTube channel caught our attention. From sports cars to SUVs, the artist behind the page created some of the most detailed and functional wood models for our entertainment. The last model created from the channel was a Nissan Navara Pro-4X. Much...
HOME & GARDEN
MotorBiscuit

The 3 Best 2022 SUVs That Can Last 200,000 Miles

One of the most sought-after features in an SUV is that it lasts a long time. After all, what’s the point of spending tens of thousands of dollars on something that’s going to clunk out after a couple of years? These SUVs have the reputation of lasting a long time. If you’re in the market for a new SUV, check out these three SUVs that last the longest.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

Our Best Look Yet At The Dana Ultimate Ford Bronco: Live Photo Gallery

Over the past few weeks, Ford Authority has spotted the brand new 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor in a variety settings, showing off multiple color options like Code Orange, Velocity Blue, Eruption Green, and the front license plate bracket. Now, our spies have captured something entirely different: the Dana Ultimate Ford Bronco, giving us our first real-world look at this fully built SUV.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Audi A6 Avant E-Tron Concept First Look: The Drop-Dead Station Wagon, Electrified

With back-to-back electric vehicle reveals last year, including the all-electric A6 E-Tron Concept, Audi just unveiled another close-to-production EV model. Underpinned by the same platform as the upcoming A6 EV sedan, the Audi A6 Avant E-Tron Concept is a peek at the monolithic electric station wagon version with an ultra-long wheelbase. Slated to join the four-ring brand next year, the battery-powered A6 Avant E-Tron will effectively be the first electric station wagon available in the U.S.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Maserati MC20 convertible spy shots: Drop-top supercar coming

Maserati has only just begun deliveries of its MC20 supercar but the automaker is already out testing a drop-top variant. Our latest spy shots plus earlier teaser photos show a prototype for a new MC20 convertible that's due to be revealed in 2022, meaning we'll likely see it arrive at dealerships as a 2023 model.
CARS
Daily Mail

Couple discover that grubby garden sculpture they bought for £5,000 is actually a 200-year-old missing masterpiece worth £8MILLION

When they bought it for £5,170 two decades ago, the new owners had no idea that there was more to the grubby garden sculpture than met their appreciative eye. But after having its provenance checked by a specialist firm following speculation it could be a missing 200-year-old masterpiece, it was confirmed to be by Antonio Canova - and valued at up to £8million.
ENTERTAINMENT
Truth About Cars

2023 Ram ProMaster Stepping Up Its Game

Utility vans are fantastic vehicles, though many people still walk the Earth tragically untouched by the divine knowledge of unparalleled versatility. They see vans un-sexily driving about in their basic hues with nothing to gawk at, having clearly forgotten it’s what’s on the inside that counts. But Ram is throwing them a bone with the revised 2023 ProMaster by giving the formerly ugliest small van a complete makeover.
CARS
Motor1.com

Winnebago's 500,000th RV Is A Sprinter-Based 4x4 Off-Road Camper

The Winnebago Revel shows how the RV manufacturer has evolved for the times. When most people think of Winnebago, visions of massive motorhomes powering down highways come to mind. The 64-year-old company is arguably best known for such vehicles, and those iconic designs certainly helped Winnebago achieve a notable milestone. The 500,000th Winnie was just built, but it's not a chunky motorhome with artful swooshes on the sides. It's a rugged Revel 4x4 overlanding camper van based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ford Patents Hydrogen-Fueled Combustion Engine

Earlier this month, Ford announced it is splitting its business into two separate divisions. Model E will be responsible for the all-electric vehicles in the future and there are a number of brand new EVs currently under development. In turn, the Blue division will work on combustion models and it seems that it could be working on a very interesting project, judging by a recent patent.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2019-2022 Ford Ranger Off-Road Bumper By ARB Now Available

While the next-generation Ford Ranger was recently revealed as an all-new version of FoMoCo’s mid-size pickup, there are still a lot of current-gen Ranger owners out there looking to modify their trucks. Ford has responded by launching a number of new Ranger parts and accessories in recent months, including black ovals, a red Ford Performance windshield banner, and a modified Ranger Tremor front grille, to name a few. Now, the Ford Ranger catalog is growing once again with the addition of an off-road front bumper by ARB.
CARS
Motor1.com

Lamborghini Aventador Production Restarting, 15 Cars Will Be Made

What started off as a possibility is now a certainty. Lamborghini will indeed restart production of the Aventador to replace the 15 examples of the Ultimae that perished on the Felicity Ace. The cargo ship initially caught fire before ending up on the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. It took along with it close to 4,000 high-end vehicles from the Volkswagen Group. Lamborghini had no fewer than 85 cars, most of which were the Urus SUV.
CARS
The Independent

Father slammed for giving stepchild a phone that only unlocks with his face: ‘He sounds controlling’

A man has been criticised for buying a phone that only unlocks with his face and then gifting it to his stepson.In the popular Reddit community, “Am I The A**hole,” a 35-year-old woman, u/AITA_Face_Lock79, revealed how she’s been with her husband for three years now and got “married months ago.”She also has a 16-year-old son, from her previous marriage, who “took his time” to get comfortable with his stepfather. However, the woman’s husband wasn’t so fond of that, as he claimed that the son was “not giving him a chance.”“My son took his time to get used to being around...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
motor1.com

Matador MH2 Hydrogen supercar walkaround video shows us the future of supercars

What is the future of supercars? Well, if we have anything to say about it, we hope they look like the new Matador MH2 Hydrogen Supercar. This innovative new supercar concept is currently being showcased at the Slovakian Expo Pavilion in Dubai where onlookers can see this innovative new car in the flesh. The Matador MH2 is Slovakia’s first hydrogen powered car, which represents a massive step forward in car design.
CARS
Motor1.com

Rusty Datsun Truck Is A Turbocharged Sleeper With 241 HP At The Wheels

Welcome to the coolest Datsun pickup truck in South Africa. This custom-built Datsun 1300 combines a race car-inspired interior with a strong dose of JDM excellence to create a unique truck all its own. The passionate owner built this turbocharged monster over the course of a year with help from his grandfather. The end result is one of the most exciting little Datsun 1300s we’ve seen.
CARS
Motor1.com

Chevy Corvette Swiss Edition Comes Loaded With Options In Switzerland

The Chevrolet Corvette Swiss Edition arrives as a well-optioned version of the American sports car that's exclusively for buyers in Switzerland. The coupe is available in Black, Torch Red, and Amplify Orange for 119,300 Swiss francs ($128,887 at current exchange rates). Customers can get the convertible in Arctic White, Hypersonic Gray, and Rapid Blue 126,700 Swiss francs ($136,849).
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Ferrari 599 Faces BMW X5, AMG GT And More At Drag Strip

Some say the Ferrari 599 was one of the best cars to roll out of Modena in the last 20 years. It was a significant leap forward compared to its predecessor, the 575M, in design and performance. The 599 also came out during one of the best eras for Ferrari, having launched the Enzo, F430, and 599 in quick succession.
CARS
Motor1.com

Does It Make Sense For A Brand Like Ferrari To Launch An SUV?

The debate divides enthusiasts, but there's no denying that luxury SUVs are in demand. Much has been made about the imminent arrival of Ferrari's first SUV. The Purosangue should land by the end of this year, with the first deliveries starting in early 2023. As is sometimes the case with all-new Ferrari models, it has generated a strong debate about its contribution to the brand. Aesthetics and market position notwithstanding, the real question is whether an SUV with a Ferrari logo really makes sense.
CARS
Motorious

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Is A Perfect Restomod

This beefed up Chevy racer is the craziest Camaro we’ve seen yet as it was custom built for performance and style. The legendary Chevrolet Camaro is an industry icon within the classic automotive community as it was the first to take on the Mustang in the battle of the pony cars. While the war story mentioned above is quite lengthy and complicated, it can be explained in much simpler terms. Basically, you had Ford's prized pony car, the Mustang, battling against GM's Firebird and Camaro. Of course, you can argue who actually won, but it is evident that the Camaro became one of the most revered and respected cars in America in its effort to dethrone its rival. Unlike its competitors, it came out of the gate with some of the craziest engine options Chevy had to offer, and now those same features bring in a ton of attention from collectors around the globe.
CARS
