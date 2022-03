Rudy Gobert is one of the best defensive players and rim protectors in the league. He is known for being the anchor of the Utah Jazz defense, and it is clear that his presence allows perimeter players to be more aggressive when playing defense. He is also a solid interior finisher, in particular as a lob threat. Currently, Rudy Gobert is averaging 15.5 PPG, 14.8 RPG, and 1.1 APG while shooting 71.2% from the field.

