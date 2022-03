John Calipari issued an apology to Kentucky Wildcats fans after the team was eliminated by the Saint Peter’s Peacocks in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The Kentucky Wildcats were expected to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, as has usually been the case for the top-tier basketball program. They received the No. 2 seed and a matchup against No. 15 Saint Peter’s, a Jesuit university in New Jersey, in the first round. Yet, it was the Wildcats who were sent home early, as they lost 85-79 to the Peacocks.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO