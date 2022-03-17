ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warming back up to the low to mid-70s on Friday

By Lou Scally
localdvm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight, our skies will dramatically improve as high-pressure moves in for Friday....

www.localdvm.com

WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

Sunny Friday With Temps in the 70s Before Rain Moves in

Lots of moisture in the air Friday morning meant widespread dense fog and clouds, but plenty of drier air moving in has brought out sunshine for the vast majority of New England. Coupled with mild air leftover from yesterday’s quick-moving disturbance that was of southern origin and brought southern air...
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Weekend cold front to bring light snow accumulations

A weak disturbance will spark off a few rain and snow showers today and Saturday. Daytime highs will be in the 40s and 50s. A cold front will bring gusty winds and lower snow levels Saturday night/early Sunday. Snow accumulations are expected across southwest Montana. We could see up to 2 inches of snow in Dillon, Ennis and Bozeman. The Madison, Gallatin and Tobacco Root Ranges could see as much as 6 inches of snow. Daytime temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Breezy and bitter cold tonight, staying chilly for Sunday

Tonight, snow showers will diminish but winds remain breezy. We’ll see west winds at about 20-25 mph so expect blowing snow to continue. Low temperatures overnight drop into the teens and even a few single digits. Wind chills will sit in the single digits above and below zero. Don’t...
ENVIRONMENT
KCCI.com

Snow on the way

We've got a nice one out there today with sunshine sticking around and temperatures climbing back into the 40s. Make sure you go out and embrace the day, though, because big changes are on the way. Cooler temperatures will move in Wednesday with highs in the middle 30s. Clouds will follow with chances for snow starting late evening on Wednesday. Snow will continue throughout the day on Thursday likely impacting the morning commute and possibly impacting the evening commute.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: morning storms to afternoon sun Friday

FRIDAY: Showers and storms continue to wane through the remainder of the morning - trending quieter by the afternoon hours with increasing sunshine and highs in the 70s. Balmy breezes will kick up from the southwest, gusting to 30 mph at times. We’ll become mostly to partly clear tonight with lows in the 40s by early Saturday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KTLA

Friday forecast: Chance of rain this weekend

Look for sunny and warm conditions Friday as we get set for a change in the weather this weekend. Clouds are likely to increase through the day Saturday before a chance of showers arrives overnight. The best chance of rain will come on Sunday but any rain totals are expected to remain on the light […]
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Weekend Warm-Up On The Way

We are looking at quite the warm-up on the way for the weekend. Having said that, Saturday will be the coldest, possibly the final cold day of the season, with morning temperatures dipping just below-zero, and highs only reaching the lower 20s. So when will the warmer air return? Sunday is the answer. We will only cool a few degrees Saturday night, as we are Springing Forward Into Spring (don't forget to set the clocks ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night). Highs Sunday will be nearly double from what we felt on Saturday, going from the lower 20s to the mid-40s Sunday! Get out & enjoy the Spring feel!
ENVIRONMENT
KGET

Temps to reach low 70s, cooler weather Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Get out and enjoy this amazing day that’s ahead. Sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 70s will hit Bakersfield Wednesday. Kern County will see a slight change Thursday with some clouds and cooler temperatures. The county shouldn’t expect any rain in Bakersfield, but we could see some rain and or […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

First Alert Weather: Average Temperatures, Gusty Onshore Winds Mid-Week

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A cool start Tuesday, but temperatures will warm up nicely – mid to upper 60s around the Bay, low 70s inland. Back to near-average temperatures in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Some passing clouds on Wednesday, no rain expected. Gusty onshore winds will develop Wednesday afternoon. Those winds will pivot to an offshore direction on Thursday, and the humidity will be very low. 40-50mph wind gusts and humidity lower than 20% spells an elevated wildfire threat. We’ll be monitoring Thursday as a potential Alert Day. Next chance of showers doesn’t arrive until Saturday night – best chance will be for the North Bay.
ENVIRONMENT
WOLF

FOX56 Forecast | Light Rain Moves in for Thursday

I hope you are loving today's weather! Enjoy it, because changes are moving in! With that being said, expect increasing clouds tonight ahead as temperatures remain in the middle 40's. Thursday Low Pressure will glide along the coast to our southeast, causing light scattered rain to develop early on. Rain...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Few rain showers this weekend, warm weather to continue

A few showers will be returning to the Tri-State, particularly for the first half of the weekend. It’s all with a weakening cold front that will be pushing through the region. We’ll have a few showers around, but it’s not an all-day rain situation. Though there won’t be much sunshine, only a couple of hours […]
ENVIRONMENT

