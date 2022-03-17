Warming back up to the low to mid-70s on Friday

We are looking at quite the warm-up on the way for the weekend. Having said that, Saturday will be the coldest, possibly the final cold day of the season, with morning temperatures dipping just below-zero, and highs only reaching the lower 20s. So when will the warmer air return? Sunday is the answer. We will only cool a few degrees Saturday night, as we are Springing Forward Into Spring (don't forget to set the clocks ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night). Highs Sunday will be nearly double from what we felt on Saturday, going from the lower 20s to the mid-40s Sunday! Get out & enjoy the Spring feel!

