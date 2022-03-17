ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, AL

CrimeStoppers offer $2500 reward for information about double murder in Butler County

By Simone Gibson
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08IdAO_0eiNnlbi00

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. ( WRBL ) – The CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the death of Devante Ladalvin Section and Isiah Ryhem Maxwell.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of Devante Section, 28, and Isiah Maxwell, 28, and requests public help to collect information about their deaths.

On June 2, 2021, authorities discovered Section and Maxwell deceased in a burnt vehicle located in a field on Mount Pisgah in Butler County, Alabama.

During the investigation, authorities determined that Section and Maxwell were murdered. Both Section and Maxwell were last seen alive the previous night before officers located the vehicle.

If you have any information regarding the death of Devante Ladalvin Section and Isiah Ryhem Maxwell, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the CrimeStoppers’ P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

