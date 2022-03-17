ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Cheney continues to push for more energy independence

By Wyoming Public Radio
Wyoming Public Media
Wyoming Public Media
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney doubled down on asking the Biden administration to reduce regulations and open up more leases for energy development. During a news conference, Cheney denied that she and Wyoming’s Senators are trying to take advantage of the war in Ukraine saying that they’ve been pushing for less regulation...

www.wyomingpublicmedia.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Business
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Industry
TheDailyBeast

Mitt Romney Issues Stark Warning in Liz Cheney Fundraiser Speech

At a private fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Monday night, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) warned of the challenges the country faces in preserving the country’s status as a reigning democracy. “We are really the only significant experiment in democracy, and preserving liberal democracy is an extraordinary challenge,” Romney said at the Monday event for Cheney, who became a party pariah when she rebuked former President Donald Trump’s attempts to subvert democracy. It has led to a significant primary challenge backed by Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Romney said the U.S. also faces challenges from authoritarians such as Vladimir Putin, but the strength of U.S. institutions has repelled such forces. As have certain leaders, he said. “People of character and courage have stood up for right at times when others want to look away,” he said, according to CBS News. “Such a person is Liz Cheney.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Rep. Carter introduces bill to restart Keystone XL pipeline, says Biden 'threw away' energy independence

Rep. "Buddy" Carter, R-Ga., joined FOX Business' Dagen McDowell on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday to discuss his proposed legislation to revive the Keystone XL pipeline. Carter argued that the Biden administration "threw away" American energy independence in favor of foreign energy supplies. REP. ‘BUDDY’ CARTER: Let's face it, since day...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cheney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Independence#Ukraine#Uranium#Oil And Gas#Russians
Daily Mail

Japan spots four Russian amphibious warships laden with military trucks sailing West 'possibly to Europe' past its islands as Putin continues to suffer heavy losses in Ukraine

Russian warships carrying scores of military trucks were seen passing through a strait in Japan yesterday morning - and could be on their way to Ukraine. The Tsugaru Strait between the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean separates Honshu and Hokkaido, the country's two biggest islands. Russia has suffered...
MILITARY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Putin has a pot of gold. Republicans and Democrats want to take it away

The West is already crushing Russia's economy. Now a bipartisan group of lawmakers want to limit Vladimir Putin's access to Russia's mountain of gold. A bipartisan bill introduced this week aims to ramp up the financial pressure another notch by making it harder for Moscow to use gold to prop up the crashing ruble. Existing sanctions have not directly targeted the Central Bank of Russia's roughly $130 billion in gold reserves.
U.S. POLITICS
TheWrap

Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends Damning Message to Russian People: ‘I Ask You to Help Me Spread the Truth’ (Video)

“I’m speaking to you today because there are things that are going on in the world that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about.”. Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recorded a searing, inspiring, nine-minute message to the Russian people, soldiers and Vladimir Putin himself in which he aims to spread the truth about the war in Ukraine and combat the Russian government’s disinformation campaign.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Psaki declares war on Republicans accusing Biden of being 'timid' towards Putin by trying to shame the 31 GOP Senators who voted against sending $13.6 billion aid to Ukraine in 'bloated' $1.5 trillion spending bill

White House press secretary Jen Psaki castigated Republicans who call on President Biden to step up his support for Ukraine but voted against his budget that included $13.6 billion in aid. 'No more timidity and half measures. It's time to send Ukraine the weapons they needed to end this invasion,'...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Biden battles Putin in Ukraine — and Trump's GOP in America

Early Thursday Moscow time, Russian President Vladimir Putin began what could become the biggest ground conflict in Europe since World War II. With sirens sounding in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and reports of explosions in multiple cities, it’s more important than ever to put politics aside here at home and present a unified front abroad. Yet while some leading Republicans have rightly put country over party, too many, led by the former president (and the party’s current leader), are trying to use this moment to score cheap political points by siding with our adversaries.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Wyoming Public Media

Wyoming Public Media

Laramie, WY
91
Followers
0
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Offering NPR programming, state news, arts & culture reporting, classical, jazz, contemporary music, podcasts, and more. Connecting Wyoming through news and cultural programming that informs, inspires, and educates

 https://www.wyomingpublicmedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy