Man charged with murder of Illinois Deputy pleads guilty

WAYNE COUNTY, Ill (WEHT) – The man accused of shooting and killing Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley pleaded guilty to one count of first degree murder on Thursday.

According to police, Ray Tate shot and killed Deputy Riley before going on a spree into Missouri and Illinois. The Wayne County Circuit Clerk’s Office dismissed all other charges against Tate as part of his plea agreement.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 22.

