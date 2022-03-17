ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, IL

Man charged with murder of Illinois Deputy pleads guilty

By Seth Austin
 2 days ago

WAYNE COUNTY, Ill (WEHT) – The man accused of shooting and killing Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley pleaded guilty to one count of first degree murder on Thursday.

According to police, Ray Tate shot and killed Deputy Riley before going on a spree into Missouri and Illinois. The Wayne County Circuit Clerk’s Office dismissed all other charges against Tate as part of his plea agreement.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 22.

Nancy Koepke
1d ago

Throw the book at him and lock him away for ever! God Bless Our Amazing Law Enforcement!

Mary Solomon
1d ago

The death penalty was made for him!! I’m sure he’s a coward And pleaded guilty to avoid the death penalty. He deserved to be dead!!!

WCIA

Man pleads guilty to meth distribution

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man pleaded guilty on Wednesday in federal court to distributing methamphetamine. Michael Bale, 44, admitted that on two occasions in August and September of 2019, he knowingly distributed meth and the following December, he possessed more than five grams of meth with the intent to distribute said meth. Bale […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Bloomington mom deemed unfit to stand trial

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Trial is on hold for a Bloomington mother arrested for concealing the death of her seven-month-old infant daughter, Zaraz V. Walker. However, that could change within the next year or so, according to Psychiatrist Dr. Terry Killian, who deemed Kimberlee Burton currently unfit to stand trial. That ruling came as a […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Woman charged in connection to deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Charges were filed in connection to a shooting that happened at Ginger Bend Drive on Wednesday. In a news release, Champaign Police officials said 35-year-old Cherell Ingram was charged with four counts of murder and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. The victim, 25-year-old Brandon McClendon, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Suspects in 2021 triple murder face felony charges

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Grand Jury recently returned indictments in several cases filed by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office, including the cases of three suspects in a 2021 triple murder. Joseph Hemborough is facing charges of first-degree murder (9 counts), armed robbery, armed violence, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man charged with drug possession

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man was arraigned on six felony charges on Tuesday following an investigation by the Shelbyville Police Department. The charges allege that on Monday, 44-year-old Jeremy Taylor possessed a knife with a blade at least three inches in length, a machete and substances containing both methamphetamine and heroin. The most […]
SHELBYVILLE, IL
WCIA

Officer honored for assisting ISP

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield Police Officer was honored for assisting the Illinois State Police as they responded to a charter bus accident with injuries. According to police, occupants of the bus were non-English speaking. Officer Spengel was called to assist with translation services. A sergeant with the Illinois State Police said Officer Spengel […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Man found guilty of hurting prison officer

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelby County jury recently found a man guilty of hurting a prison officer. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that a Shelby County jury returned a guilty verdict against Defendant Joshua D. White for the offense of aggravated battery to a Correctional Institution Employees, resulting in bodily harm. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police: Man dies after shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Coroner Duane Northrup is releasing the name of a man who died of injuries sustained in a shooting incident on Wednesday. Northrup said the person was 25-year-old Brandon McClendon. He was pronounced dead at around 7:30 p.m. in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Room. McClendon died from a gunshot wound that […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

‘It’s a regular issue;’ Scott’s Law violations piling up

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — It was supposed to be a speed trap. Chatham police officers patrolled Route 4 on the edge of town on March 8, and while they caught their fair share of speeders, they also caught seven Scott’s Law violators. “It’s a regular issue. Obviously, it’s something that happens everywhere,” said Chatham Deputy […]
CHATHAM, IL
Public Safety
WCIA

First homicide in Champaign this year

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A 25-year-old Champaign man was shot and killed in the city on Wednesday. Champaign Police said it happened in the 400 block of Ginger Bend Dr. around 7 at night. This is the first homicide in Champaign in 2022. There have been several shootings, but no one has died from those. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

FBI reposts $10,000 reward for info on Jelani Day death

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Six months after the disappearance and death of Illinois State University (ISU) graduate student Jelani Day, the FBI is still looking for new information that might explain what happened. The reward was initially posted in December 2021, and was part of a nationwide, coordinated, multi-platform social media campaign from the Jelani Day […]
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Troopers: One man dead after crash on I-55

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said a man is dead after a crash Thursday morning on I-55 near Bloomington. At around 9 a.m., a car hit the back of a semi-truck as it was slowing down, according to a news release from troopers. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

DCFS Director held in contempt of court for seventh time

CHICAGO (WCIA) — DCFS Director Mark Smith is once again in legal trouble after the Cook County Public Guardian’s Office found him to be in contempt of court. This is the seventh time in the last 10 weeks that Smith has been found to be in contempt. All of the contempt findings involve DCFS failing […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police: 11-year-old killed while playing with gun

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said that an 11-year-old boy was killed on Saturday after he and another child were playing with a gun that they were not supposed to have. Springfield investigators are calling the tragic death of Cameron Bentley a “horrific accident.” Bentley was shot in the chest Saturday afternoon and died […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Urbana Fire battling house fire

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in the northeastern part of town. The fire happened at near Oliver and Clifford drives. WCIA reporters are en-route to the scene to learn more. This is a developing story.
URBANA, IL
WCIA

WCIA

