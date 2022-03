CHICAGO (CBS) – The Illini and Loyola both got in their day before practices on the court in Pittsburgh. 7th seeded Loyola is getting set to face Ohio State, while the Illini have a 4-seed and begin their tourney journey against Chattanooga.The Illini are back in the big dance hoping for a longer stay than last year when they were upset as a 1-seed in the second round by Loyola. They've tried to keep things a little looser this time, have more fun, and not worry about what happened in 2021. "You can go down every major program in college...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO