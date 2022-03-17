ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nipomo, CA

Nipomo man convicted of possessing child pornography

 2 days ago
A Nipomo man faces a sentence of up to five years in jail after a jury found him guilty of possessing child pornography.

The jury also found true that John Paul Russell, 53, had at least 600 images of child pornography including at least 10 images depicting children under the age of 12.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office
John Paul Russell

In 2018, investigators received evidence that a computer in Atascadero was sharing child pornography with other computers over the internet. They were able to trace the computer to Russell's place of work and reportedly found thousands of images and some videos depicting child pornography.

Russell is scheduled to be sentenced on April 21. In addition to expected jail time, he will have to register as a sex offender for life.

