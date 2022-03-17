Cheers to a new job! Sam Frost joins friends for a pub crawl in Newtown as she announces her TV comeback after leaving Home and Away

She has just announced her big TV comeback after quitting Home and Away.

And former Bachelorette Sam Frost was in a celebratory mood on Wednesday as she joined friends at a pub in Newtown, Sydney.

The 32-year-old cut a stylish figure in jeans and a floral top as she exited a popular venue on bustling King Street.

Sam looked chic in dark high-waisted jeans and a long-sleeve blouse, which she teamed with Doc Martens Chelsea boots.

The actress swept her blonde hair into a high bun and her makeup look comprised dewy foundation.

Sam looked cheerful as she linked arms with a male friend as another pal walked alongside them.

It was revealed earlier this week that Sam will be making a TV comeback, after leaving the hit soap Home and Away.

She will join her sister Kris Ross on a series called My Road to Adventure.

The sisters will travel in a motorhome down Victoria's iconic Great Ocean Road.

'We are so excited to join the My Road to Adventure crew again — and this time we'll be making the trek to the Great Ocean Rd in Victoria,' Sam told The Herald Sun.

'The Great Ocean Road means a lot to our family and holds a special place in my heart. I can't wait to revisit.'

Sam and Kris previously travelled to Hervey Bay and Fraser Island in Queensland on the previous season of the show.

It comes after Sam filmed her last scenes for Home and Away in December at Sydney's Eveleigh Studios.

She then moved to Melbourne to be closer to her friends and family.

Before her exit, she had compared restrictions on unvaccinated Australians to 'segregation' and also revealed she was unvaccinated.

However, her Home and Away co-star Lynne McGranger later said Sam had decided to get vaccinated after leaving the soap.