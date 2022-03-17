ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheers to a new job! Sam Frost joins friends for a pub crawl in Newtown as she announces her TV comeback after leaving Home and Away

By Chloe-lee Longhetti
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

She has just announced her big TV comeback after quitting Home and Away.

And former Bachelorette Sam Frost was in a celebratory mood on Wednesday as she joined friends at a pub in Newtown, Sydney.

The 32-year-old cut a stylish figure in jeans and a floral top as she exited a popular venue on bustling King Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DHgVU_0eiNmHDP00
Cheers to a new job! Former Bachelorette Sam Frost (left) was in a celebratory mood on Wednesday as she joined friends at a pub in Newtown, Sydney

Sam looked chic in dark high-waisted jeans and a long-sleeve blouse, which she teamed with Doc Martens Chelsea boots.

The actress swept her blonde hair into a high bun and her makeup look comprised dewy foundation.

Sam looked cheerful as she linked arms with a male friend as another pal walked alongside them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J19Kv_0eiNmHDP00
Night on the town! The actress, 32, looked cheerful as she linked arms with a male friend as another pal walked alongside them
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ejuSJ_0eiNmHDP00
Casual chic: Sam looked stylish in dark high-waisted jeans and a long-sleeve blouse, which she teamed with Doc Martens Chelsea boots

It was revealed earlier this week that Sam will be making a TV comeback, after leaving the hit soap Home and Away.

She will join her sister Kris Ross on a series called My Road to Adventure.

The sisters will travel in a motorhome down Victoria's iconic Great Ocean Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LEyoL_0eiNmHDP00
New gig: It was revealed earlier this week that Sam (right, with former co-star Ada Nicodemou) will be making a TV comeback, after leaving the hit soap Home and Away. She will join her sister Kris Ross on a new series called My Road to Adventure

'We are so excited to join the My Road to Adventure crew again — and this time we'll be making the trek to the Great Ocean Rd in Victoria,' Sam told The Herald Sun.

'The Great Ocean Road means a lot to our family and holds a special place in my heart. I can't wait to revisit.'

Sam and Kris previously travelled to Hervey Bay and Fraser Island in Queensland on the previous season of the show.

It comes after Sam filmed her last scenes for Home and Away in December at Sydney's Eveleigh Studios.

She then moved to Melbourne to be closer to her friends and family.

Before her exit, she had compared restrictions on unvaccinated Australians to 'segregation' and also revealed she was unvaccinated.

However, her Home and Away co-star Lynne McGranger later said Sam had decided to get vaccinated after leaving the soap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x68nC_0eiNmHDP00
Making headlines: Before her exit, she had compared restrictions on unvaccinated Australians to 'segregation' and also revealed she was unvaccinated

