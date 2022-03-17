ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marianna, FL

Hope School students learn life skills in the kitchen

By Chloe Sparks
 2 days ago

MARIANNA, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Cooking is more than a single class at Hope School.

The senior students with disabilities spend all week learning life skills they’ll need for their future endeavors.

Hope School’s career prep teacher Paige Cavanaugh lists off many of those skills she helps teach.

“Independence, budgeting, making a grocery list, reading a recipe. What do we need? Ok, let’s transfer that to a grocery list.”

Students even shop for their own ingredients.

Cavanaugh said they use money from tips and a school board grant.

They also clean all of the dishes.

Everyone has something they’re really good at.

“Some of them are secret apron folding ninjas– like Crystal,” Cavanaugh said. “We didn’t know how to fold aprons, she figured it out and does it every week. So everyone has a special purpose and a special skill and I love how this program helps them discover it and become more of who they are.”

Hope School faculty and staff said they adore going to eat at this Thursday affair.

If students are lucky, they get to try their meal.

“If only there’s a little bit of leftovers I like to taste,” Senior Students baby Taylor said.

This class is only for senior students right now, but Cavanaugh said they might include younger students next year.

