Breaking down the LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo contract with the Texans

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Houston Texans had some success with veterans along the defensive line in 2021, and coach Lovie Smith is going to give another one a shot in former Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the former Alief Taylor product signed a one-year contract worth $3.25 million with a $625,000 signing bonus with up to $1 million guaranteed. Okoronkwo will also have a chance to earn up to $500,000 in playing time incentives.

Okoronkwo saw the most playing time last year with 13 games and 225 snaps on defense. The 6-1, 253-pound edge defender provided 15 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, 2.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

The former 2018 fifth-round pick is expected to play as a down lineman in Smith’s Tampa 2 defense.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans trade 2023 sixth-round pick for Jets LB Blake Cashman

One of the strategies of general manager Nick Caserio with his acquisition of draft picks is to role the dice on some of the underrated veterans across NFL rosters. Case in point: the Houston Texans traded a 2023 sixth-round pick to the New York Jets for linebacker Blake Cashman. The Texans were able to make the trade thanks to the compensation the franchise received in shipping defensive end Charles Omenihu to the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers announce 3 more interviews for GM vacancy

I don’t know if there is a record for the most general manager candidates interviewed in a single offseason but the Pittsburgh Steelers have to be getting close. The team announced on Saturday three more interviews for the soon-to-be vacancy which brings the total to 16 vying to replace current general manager Kevin Colbert.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former LSU offensive tackle La'el Collins finds a new home

After an eventful few weeks, recently released offensive tackle La’el Collins finally knows where he’s heading next. On Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garofolo reported that Collins will be signing a deal with the Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals. Collins spent the weekend visiting with the team, and though he was planning on taking several other visits, he saw enough to ink a deal with the Bengals.
NFL
