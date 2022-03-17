Breaking down the LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo contract with the Texans
The Houston Texans had some success with veterans along the defensive line in 2021, and coach Lovie Smith is going to give another one a shot in former Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.
According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the former Alief Taylor product signed a one-year contract worth $3.25 million with a $625,000 signing bonus with up to $1 million guaranteed. Okoronkwo will also have a chance to earn up to $500,000 in playing time incentives.
Okoronkwo saw the most playing time last year with 13 games and 225 snaps on defense. The 6-1, 253-pound edge defender provided 15 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, 2.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles.
The former 2018 fifth-round pick is expected to play as a down lineman in Smith’s Tampa 2 defense.
Comments / 0