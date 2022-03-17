Hero bus driver credited for saving lives in deadly Florida shooting

In a series of tweets, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department said the bus came to a stop in front of the police headquarters where it crashed into another car. According to NBC 6 South Florida , interim police Chief Luis Alvarez said the bus driver made the split-second decision to stop at the police station where an officer heard the gunshots and went to investigate.
“The bus driver in this particular case — her quick actions — I am sure, saved lives,” Acting Chief Louie Alvarez said. Alvarez told the news outlet. “Kudos to her. She deserves to be applauded for her actions.”
In all, four people were injured during the incident, including one person who died at the scene and another who died at an area hospital.
Authorities said additional charges are pending. The motive is still under investigation.
