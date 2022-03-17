Hero bus driver credited for saving lives in deadly Florida shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Fort Lauderdale Police said a man is behind bars after two people were killed Thursday while riding on a Broward County Transit bus.

Police said the suspected shooter, Jamal Meyers, 34, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon after he opened fire on the bus.

Jamal Meyers, 34 (Credit: Broward County Sheriff’s Office)

Law enforcement investigate at the scene of shooting on a Broward County Transit bus Thursday afternoon, March 17, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Officials say two people were killed and two others were wounded during a shooting on a South Florida commuter bus. (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

In a series of tweets, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department said the bus came to a stop in front of the police headquarters where it crashed into another car. According to NBC 6 South Florida , interim police Chief Luis Alvarez said the bus driver made the split-second decision to stop at the police station where an officer heard the gunshots and went to investigate.

“The bus driver in this particular case — her quick actions — I am sure, saved lives,” Acting Chief Louie Alvarez said. Alvarez told the news outlet. “Kudos to her. She deserves to be applauded for her actions.”

In all, four people were injured during the incident, including one person who died at the scene and another who died at an area hospital.

Authorities said additional charges are pending. The motive is still under investigation.

