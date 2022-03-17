ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Hero bus driver credited for saving lives in deadly Florida shooting

By Robert Pandolfino, Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Fort Lauderdale Police said a man is behind bars after two people were killed Thursday while riding on a Broward County Transit bus.

Police said the suspected shooter, Jamal Meyers, 34, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon after he opened fire on the bus.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ay5EE_0eiNkPFF00
    Jamal Meyers, 34 (Credit: Broward County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yfGuH_0eiNkPFF00
    Law enforcement investigate at the scene of shooting on a Broward County Transit bus Thursday afternoon, March 17, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Officials say two people were killed and two others were wounded during a shooting on a South Florida commuter bus. (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XaEpd_0eiNkPFF00
    Law enforcement personnel investigate at the scene of shooting on a Broward County Transit bus Thursday afternoon, March 17, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Officials say two people were killed and two others were wounded during a shooting on a South Florida commuter bus. (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i24WX_0eiNkPFF00
    Law enforcement personnel investigate at the scene of shooting on a Broward County Transit bus Thursday afternoon, March 17, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Officials say two people were killed and two others were wounded during a shooting on a South Florida commuter bus. (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MnMcX_0eiNkPFF00
    Law enforcement personnel investigate at the scene of shooting on a Broward County Transit bus Thursday afternoon, March 17, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Officials say two people were killed and two others were wounded during a shooting on a South Florida commuter bus. (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q1gAK_0eiNkPFF00
    Law enforcement personnel investigate at the scene of shooting on a Broward County Transit bus Thursday afternoon, March 17, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Officials say two people were killed and two others were wounded during a shooting on a South Florida commuter bus. (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U2E7g_0eiNkPFF00
    Law enforcement personnel investigate at the scene of shooting on a Broward County Transit bus Thursday afternoon, March 17, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Officials say two people were killed and two others were wounded during a shooting on a South Florida commuter bus. (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

In a series of tweets, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department said the bus came to a stop in front of the police headquarters where it crashed into another car. According to NBC 6 South Florida , interim police Chief Luis Alvarez said the bus driver made the split-second decision to stop at the police station where an officer heard the gunshots and went to investigate.

“The bus driver in this particular case — her quick actions — I am sure, saved lives,” Acting Chief Louie Alvarez said. Alvarez told the news outlet. “Kudos to her. She deserves to be applauded for her actions.”

In all, four people were injured during the incident, including one person who died at the scene and another who died at an area hospital.

Authorities said additional charges are pending. The motive is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

