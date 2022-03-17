Tulsa Apartment Association calls for more affordable housing as rent prices skyrocket

TULSA, Okla. — Inflation has sent prices skyrocketing, including the price of rent in Green Country.

According to rentcafe.com, the average price of rent in Tulsa is $838 a month. The average apartment is sized at 822 square feet.

The Tulsa Apartment Association (TAA) hopes to help. They held a rental assistance event today, aimed at helping renters who are struggling with paying their monthly rent. Tulsans were provided with applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which assists people in financial need.

Laura Evans, one tenant in Tulsa, reflected on her living situation.

“Prices of rent is fairly high and where I live it’s extremely high,” she said.

According to the TAA, supply chain issues have also contributed to the rise in rent costs. Landlords and property managers are spending more for materials.

Experts say the issue is the lack of affordable housing. TAA says 3,000 apartments are needed each year to keep up with the growing demand.

“I think a big problem is there’s less affordable housing so all these rents are being raised by all theses individuals wages that are not increasing and they can’t afford them and with the demand there’s not as much supply,” said Chelsea Butler with Housing Solutions, Landlord and Tenant Resource Center.

You can find more information about the Emergency Rental Assistance Program here.

©2022 Cox Media Group