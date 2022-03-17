ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Apartment Association calls for more affordable housing as rent prices skyrocket

By Dominique O'Neill
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4de7Pq_0eiNkEmU00

TULSA, Okla. — Inflation has sent prices skyrocketing, including the price of rent in Green Country.

According to rentcafe.com, the average price of rent in Tulsa is $838 a month. The average apartment is sized at 822 square feet.

The Tulsa Apartment Association (TAA) hopes to help. They held a rental assistance event today, aimed at helping renters who are struggling with paying their monthly rent. Tulsans were provided with applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which assists people in financial need.

Laura Evans, one tenant in Tulsa, reflected on her living situation.

“Prices of rent is fairly high and where I live it’s extremely high,” she said.

According to the TAA, supply chain issues have also contributed to the rise in rent costs. Landlords and property managers are spending more for materials.

Experts say the issue is the lack of affordable housing. TAA says 3,000 apartments are needed each year to keep up with the growing demand.

“I think a big problem is there’s less affordable housing so all these rents are being raised by all theses individuals wages that are not increasing and they can’t afford them and with the demand there’s not as much supply,” said Chelsea Butler with Housing Solutions, Landlord and Tenant Resource Center.

You can find more information about the Emergency Rental Assistance Program here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Defense & National Security​ — Biden sends new warning to China

It's Friday, welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here. President Biden warned Chinese President Xi Jinping that Beijing would face consequences if it provided “material support” to Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

Rep. Don Young, longest-serving member of Congress, dies at 88

Alaska GOP congressman Don Young , the longest-serving member of Congress — known as the Dean of the House — died on Friday night. He was 88. Young's office confirmed on Friday night that the congressman "passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people that he loved."
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
Tulsa, OK
Business
Tulsa, OK
Society
Tulsa, OK
Real Estate
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Real Estate
Local
Oklahoma Society
The Hill

Five things to know about a possible fourth COVID-19 shot

Pfizer and Moderna have each asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize a second booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccines — essentially a fourth COVID-19 shot — for certain adults. On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization for a second booster dose for people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Firing-squad executions get green light in South Carolina

South Carolina has given the green light to firing-squad executions, a method codified into state law last year after a decade-long pause in carrying out death sentences because of the state’s inability to procure lethal injection drugs. The state Corrections Department said Friday that renovations have been completed on...
COLUMBIA, SC
Reuters

U.S. House passes bill banning race-based discrimination on hair

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill banning race-based discrimination on hair, specifically textures or styles associated with a particular race or national origin such as dreadlocks, Afros and braids. The bill, known as the CROWN Act, was co-sponsored by Democratic Representatives...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Rental Home#Skyrocket#Rentcafe Com#Tulsans#Taa#Cox Media Group
FOXBusiness

Equifax, Experian, TransUnion to remove majority of medical debts from consumers' credit reports

Equifax, Experian and TransUnion have announced they will collectively remove nearly 70% of medical collection debt tradelines from credit reports. Starting July 1, paid medical collection debt will no longer be included on consumer credit reports. In addition, the time period before unpaid medical collection debt would appear on a consumer’s report will be increased from 6 months to one year, offering consumers more time to address their debt with insurance and healthcare providers before it is reported.
HEALTH
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
58K+
Followers
99K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy