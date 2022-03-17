ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans sign former Lions LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin to 2-year contract

By Mark Lane
 3 days ago
The Houston Texans are bolstering their linebacking corps with another veteran on a short-term contract.

According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the Texans have signed former Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin to a two-year contract worth $7.5 million.

$5 million of Reeves-Maybin’s contract is fully guaranteed, and the maximum value of the contract is $9 million.

Reeves-Maybin had his most productive year with the Lions last season as he collected 82 combined tackles, four tackles for loss, a quarterback hit, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery through 15 games, 11 of which he started.

The former Lions 2017 fourth-round pick from Tennessee played a career-high 616 defensive snaps last year. Reeves-Maybin also has utility on special teams as he has played over half of the Lions’ snaps on the transition phase of the game, save for last year when he played just 31% of the special teams snaps.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

