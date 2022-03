Historically, wearables have been reserved for patients looking to track serious chronic diseases. One of the main use cases for these wearables is remote patient monitoring (“RPM”) — providing healthcare services to individuals from the comfort of their own homes. Healthcare has been no exception to the trend of improving the quality of services at home. Just as individuals have become accustomed to receiving their groceries delivered to them, patients are increasingly demanding their health-related insights.

