The Minneapolis City Council will vote Thursday on whether to pause a much-debated construction project in the East Phillips neighborhood. The city wants to use the former Roof Depot site near E. 28th St. and Longfellow Avenue to expand its water distribution facility, but neighborhood and environmental groups that oppose the plan want to use it for a multi-use complex that would include an urban farm, affordable housing and a job training site.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO