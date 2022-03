The following post contains SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home, a movie that has been seen by approximately every human being on Earth. Some more than once!. Marvel and Sony were so careful about Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers that we’re now almost three months removed from its release and we’re just starting to see some of the behind the scenes concept art that went into the movie’s coolest moments. For example, the movie ends with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker basically back at square one as a superhero. Everyone on Earth has forgotten who he is, and he’s used up all of his fancy Tony Stark tech he got in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home.

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO