5 things to know about Salesforce's expanded healthcare offerings

Several hospitals are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges, and some are offering affected workers new positions. 1. NYC Test & Trace Corps, the city's initiative for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, is ending universal contact tracing by the end of April. NYC Health + Hospitals, which leads the program in collaboration with the city's department of health and other agencies, is planning to lay off 874 workers when the program scales back, according to a notice filed with state regulators March 4. The health system said affected temporary employees will be laid off at the end of April. Managerial employees affected by the layoffs will have their employment terminated between May 13 and May 27, according to the notice.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO