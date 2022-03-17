ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 things to know about Salesforce's expanded healthcare offerings

By Andrew Cass
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalesforce is expanding its healthcare offerings via its Customer 360 for Health platform, the company announced March 16 at HIMSS 2022. 1. Customer 360 for Health's Patient Care Coordination feature uses...

5 things to know about ChristianaCare's 'hospital at home' program

Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare's hospital-care-at-home program allows for care at a place patients prefer, program medical director Sarah Schenck, MD, said March 11. 1. ChristianaCare has admitted more than a dozen patients into the program since its December 2021 launch. 2. Patients considered for the program are those who come to...
WILMINGTON, DE
How automation can put the "care" in remote healthcare — 4 insights

Although virtual visits and remote patient monitoring devices are growing in popularity, automation is needed to enable RPM systems to analyze patient data and facilitate appropriate action. During a March webinar hosted by Becker's Hospital Review and sponsored by Datos Health, David Yavin, PhD, chief strategy officer of Datos, moderated...
TECHNOLOGY
Adobe Experience Cloud for Healthcare Launches

– Adobe announced the general availability of Adobe Experience Cloud for Healthcare, a solution that empowers healthcare enterprises to deliver seamless customer journeys with personalized and secure digital experiences. – Adobe Experience Cloud for Healthcare enables healthcare and life science companies to activate robust health and behavioral insights that shape...
TECHNOLOGY
11 hospitals laying off workers

Several hospitals are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges, and some are offering affected workers new positions. 1. NYC Test & Trace Corps, the city's initiative for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, is ending universal contact tracing by the end of April. NYC Health + Hospitals, which leads the program in collaboration with the city's department of health and other agencies, is planning to lay off 874 workers when the program scales back, according to a notice filed with state regulators March 4. The health system said affected temporary employees will be laid off at the end of April. Managerial employees affected by the layoffs will have their employment terminated between May 13 and May 27, according to the notice.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nurses at 15 Sutter Health facilities to protest over health, safety concerns

Registered nurses at 15 Sutter Health hospitals in Northern California will protest March 15 over what they say is the health system's refusal to adequately address staffing, workplace violence and pandemic readiness, according to the union that represents them. "We have been on the front lines before and during this...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Best hospitals for patient experience in the Eastern US — 21 make the list

Becker's has compiled a list of the best hospitals for patient experience in the Eastern U.S. using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS. The HCAHPS summary star rating is the average of the star ratings of the 10 topic-specific HCAHPS measures. The rating combines...
HEALTH SERVICES
Disruptors

From offering grants to support rural hospitals to new features that support telehealth, disruptors are continuing to expand on their healthcare ventures. Here are 10 healthcare moves from disruptors in March:. Microsoft launched Azure Health Data Services, a service that brings data from clinical and medical technology application programming interfaces...
HEALTH
How a comprehensive digital health tool can improve the patient, provider and caregiver experience — 3 insights

Although digital health apps and technologies abound, they do not necessarily make the patient, provider or caregiver journeys less complicated, more efficient or more enjoyable. During a February Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Quil — and moderated by Quil's CEO Carina Edwards — Ed Tufaro, senior vice president of...
HEALTH
Digital Health

As hospitals continue to operate on thin margins, it can be difficult for them to determine which new technologies will be worth their implementation and maintenance costs. Here are four questions health systems should ask before investing in new technology, as laid out by Seth Joseph, a managing director at digital health consultancy Summit Health, in a March 16 Forbes report:
HEALTH
6 key findings from the Chartis Group's 2022 digital transformation survey

The Chartis Group recently released a report about the state of digital transformation based on a survey of 143 health system executives. Below are the six key findings in the "The Race Toward Digital Transformation: 2022 Health System Survey" released March 15:. 1. Most health systems are still in the...
HEALTH
Walmart looks to add 50,000 jobs, including in new health business

Walmart is looking to hire 50,000 new employees by the end of April to fill both store roles and to expand its health and wellness teams, The Wall Street Journal reported March 16. Walmart stands as the nation's largest private employer, with 1.6 million employees in the U.S. alone. The...
BUSINESS
Medical debt disproportionately affects Black Americans: 4 things to know

Race plays a major role in who is burdened with medical debt, with 27.9 percent of Black households carrying medical debt compared to 17.2 percent of white non-Hispanic households, a March National Consumer Law Center report found. "In recognition of the explicit role racism plays in medical debt and health...
HEALTH SERVICES
The vital role of HR-compliance collaboration: 4 ways to drive operational efficiency

Across the healthcare continuum, the roles of compliance and human resource teams are both critical for maintaining employee licensure and eligibility processes that minimize the risk of sanctions and keep patients safe. Such monitoring is complex, and to fully safeguard an organization, requires close coordination and collaboration between the compliance and HR functions.
JOBS
Northwestern Medicine's AI-tech flags incidental findings in diagnostic images

Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine built its own artificial intelligence program that has identified a daily average of 68 incidental findings among diagnostic images, which has triggered follow-ups to prevent delayed care. The hospital created a program that integrates AI into its electronic health record system to alert displayed findings and recommend...
CHICAGO, IL
5 lessons for using telehealth in underserved communities

Health centers serving underserved populations through telemedicine should ensure they are collecting disaggregated data, building essential care teams and working with non-English speakers to create their programs, according to a recent report. The report, produced by RAND, uses the lessons learned from the Connected Care Accelerator program that provided funding...
CALIFORNIA STATE
What kills innovation? 4 hospital innovation leaders weigh in

To make innovation a priority, hospitals and health systems must harness innovation efforts from the pandemic to stay ahead of the curve. Here, four health system and hospital innovation leaders share habits that are killing innovation. Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and style. Christine Brocato. System...
HEALTH SERVICES
IU Health, facing profit questions, gives med school $416M

Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health donated $416 million to the Indiana University School of Medicine, more than any donations it's given the school in the last decade, as it faces questions about its prices and profits, Indiana Business Journal reported recently. IU Health and the medical school have not formally announced...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
13 ways to address disrespectful behaviors in healthcare: ISMP

Hospitals and health systems must work to address disrespectful behaviors in the workplace, which can pose consequences for patient safety, the Institute for Safe Medication Practices wrote in a March 10 report. The report builds off a survey ISMP conducted in late 2021 among 1,047 healthcare workers, which found 79...
HEALTH
How to attract and retain top gift officers in 2022

In the health care fundraising world, it’s major gift officers who are the face of the organization. And It’s no secret that the last two years have been especially tough on them. Mask wearing, remote meetings and canceled events don’t make it easy to build relationships with prospects...
ECONOMY

