Jared Leto says his Paolo Gucci 'House of Gucci' accent would accidentally slip out while he was filming 'WeCrashed'

Jared Leto said that his Paolo Gucci accent started to slip out during filming for "WeCrashed."

He plays WeWork's Israeli cofounder Adam Neumann on the series, while his Gucci accent was Italian.

He said that the slips may have been due to fatigue or due to Paolo "demanding my attention."

Jared Leto said that towards the end of filming for Apple TV's "WeCrashed," in which he plays WeWork cofounder Adam Neumann, he found his "House of Gucci" accent slipping out every once in a while.

Leto played Paolo Gucci in "House of Gucci," which stars Lady Gaga and Adam Driver as Patrizia and Maurizio Gucci. His performance as Maurizio's cousin, in which he uses a heavy Italian accent, earned him a nomination for best supporting actor at the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards , as well as a nomination for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild awards .

Paradoxically, it also earned him a nomination for worst supporting actor at the 2022 Razzie Awards , which honor the year's worst films and performances.

The Paolo role stuck with Leto well into shooting for "WeCrashed," in which he employed his typical method acting — or "immersive," as he refers to it — style to take on WeWork's Israeli cofounder, Leto told Variety in a new interview.

"A couple of times, strangely towards the end of shooting 'WeCrashed,' Paolo's [accent] started to come out a little bit," Leto said. "It was very bizarre. I don't know if it's because I got tired or if Paolo was just demanding my attention, but that can happen."

Leto's "WeCrashed" costar Anne Hathaway, who plays Neumann's wife Rebekah, said that the actor didn't break character throughout the six months of filming the show. And while she said on "The Tonight Show with Stephen Colbert" that she wanted to be "respectful" of Leto's process, she felt she "had to do something" when the "House of Gucci" trailer was released , which happened about halfway through "WeCrashed" filming.

After filming an intense scene and wrapping for the day, Hathaway said that she told Leto, "Just one more thing — Father, son, house of Gucci," quoting one of Lady Gaga's memorable lines from the film.

"I didn't know what would happen because he's so intense in his commitment to his process, but I swear to God, he split into three," Hathaway told Colbert. "It was like a Horcrux. It was like over here was Jared, here was Paolo Gucci, and here was Adam Neumann."

"WeCrashed" premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday.