ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

TRAGIC: 16-Year-Old Colorado Girl Murdered + Suspects Arrested

By Nate Wilde
95 Rock KKNN
95 Rock KKNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two women have been arrested in connection with an unfortunate and tragic murder of a 16-year-old girl in Colorado. The tragic incident that resulted in a young Colorado girl being shot and killed occurred on March 7th, 2022 on Welton Street near 25th Street in Denver, Colorado. Here is...

95rockfm.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
95 Rock KKNN

The Haunting History Behind This Famous Colorado Ranch

A real estate listing on ranchflip.com describes Colorado's 7-11 Ranch as a "spectacular horse ranch" with a "2,300+ square foot 'lodge' that sleeps ten" in the idyllic Gunnison County. While those statements aren't untrue, the property is actually famous for a much darker reason: the murder of 29-year-old Jacob "Jake"...
GUNNISON COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Horrific! Colorado Toddler Injured By Unknown Hit and Run Driver

Police in Colorado are on the lookout for the person responsible for injuring a child with their vehicle and then fleeing the scene. According to a report from the Pueblo Police Department, on Sunday, March 13, 2022, a toddler in Pueblo, Colorado was hit by a vehicle and had to be transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
PUEBLO, CO
95 Rock KKNN

These Hidden Spa Caves In Colorado Look Amazing

There are a lot of great ways to relax and unwind for a few days in our great state of Colorado. Add these Spa and Vapor Caves to your list of hidden gems list. Life can be stressful, right? We've learned that more over the last couple of years than ever before. Colorado has so many amazing things to do and see and also many really amazing ways to just relax and kick back. We could all likely use a little more rest and relaxation and this is one really cool place to do it in Colorado that not too many people know about.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Here’s What (Some) Colorado Towns Are Known For

Northern Colorado has a very rich and distinct history and while many things have drastically changed over the years, some remain the same. And our history is something that can never be touched - and it's something to be proud of too. There is a ton of history here in...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Denver Zoo#Crime#Police
95 Rock KKNN

Western Colorado Snowboarder Killed In St. Patrick’s Day Avalanche

A western Colorado snowboarder has died after being caught in an avalanche south of Telluride. According to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Devin Overton of Telluride was snowboarding Thursday afternoon near Trout Lake when he was caught, buried, and killed in an avalanche about five miles southwest of the town of Ophir. The avalanche area is about 13 miles south of Telluride.
TELLURIDE, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Denver Zoo Mourns the Recent Loss of 19-Year-Old Giraffe

The Denver Zoo made a sad announcement this week regarding one of their beloved animals. On Friday (March 11) zookeepers made the difficult decision to euthanize Heshimu, the 19-year-old reticulated giraffe, after an acute change in her health left them with no other option. Zoo staff found Heshimu immobile in her indoor habitat on Friday morning. A team of keepers and veterinarians examined the large African mammal and determined her condition was unfortunately unrecoverable. The team was heartbroken to have to say goodbye to Heshi, who, besides her obvious size, had such a huge presence at the Denver Zoo.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado is Home to an Underground Hidden Speakeasy Bar

Most people have their "secret" spots that their friends might not know about, but this hidden Colorado speakeasy takes "secret" to a whole new level. You've probably seen a secret entrance to a bar, restaurant, or some sort of building in a movie or TV show, but have you ever seen or been to one in real life? I feel like the closest I've ever been to this was getting snuck through the back basement door at Bondi Beach Bar in Old Town Square in Fort Collins. That was back in its Zydeco's day so who knows if that's even an option anymore. Also, Social in Fort Collins kind of has that secret feel to it too since its entrance un downstairs. There is however a legit hidden bar in Colorado that not many people have ever heard of.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

All of the Colorado Springs Colorado Breweries

One thing Colorado is known for is the vast amount of the state's local breweries. Because it is one of the biggest cities in Colorado, Colorado Springs is full of great breweries. Plan your next brewery-hopping trip in Colorado Springs by visiting all of these great breweries:. Colorado Springs Breweries.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy