ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

MacKenzie Scott gives huge donation to Manatee Boys & Girls Club

By ABC7 Staff
Mysuncoast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County announced that it has received a $3.2 million gift from MacKenzie Scott. Scott, formerly married to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, vowed in 2020 to give back a majority of her wealth to community organizations. The organization...

www.mysuncoast.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 21 Online

Essentia Donates $35k for Boys and Girls Clubs Mental Health Program

DULUTH, Minn.- The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland received a generous donation to support the mental health access program. Essentia Health donated $35,000 thousand dollars to support the growing program. The grant helps with the costs of adding a full-time behavioral health coordinator position to oversee the program.
DULUTH, MN
KVAL

Game Show Gala raises over $30,000 for Boys & Girls Club

EUGENE, Ore. — It's game show night for a good cause at the Eugene Clubhouse. Kendall Auto Group presented a Game Show Gala Friday night. People from several different businesses were there to enjoy a night of drinks, appetizers and games. All the proceeds of the gala went to...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Manatee County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
County
Manatee County, FL
Manatee County, FL
Sports
Bradenton Herald

13 restaurants in Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch, Sarasota cited for food health violations

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues. The reports are public information. During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, several restaurants were cited for meat and seafood held at unsafe temperatures, sometimes overnight.
BRADENTON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

'I loved her': Friends of a woman found dead at Centennial Park speak as investigations continue

SARASOTA, Fla. — We have learned more about one of the two women found dead near North Tamiami Trail in Sarasota. Police said the discovery of a 48-year-old woman who lives in Sarasota was made on February 25 at Centennial Park. A 59-year-old woman's body was found not far away, near Whitaker Bayou last Thursday. Authorities would not name the women as their next of kin invoked Marsy's law, which keeps their identities private.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
ReporterHerald.com

Boys & Girls Club pulls out of potential Mary Blair partnership in Loveland

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County withdrew from consideration as a potential operating partner for a community center that will be based out of what is now Mary Blair Elementary School after the students currently attending that school are moved to a new K-8 campus at Conrad Ball Middle School in 2023, according to the district’s chief operations officer, Todd Piccone.
LOVELAND, CO
Madison365

Boys and Girls Club of Dane County gets 7-figure gift from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott

Today, Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County (BGCDC) announced in a press release Thursday that they are receiving a major gift from novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. This significant support is part of a larger collective gift of $281 million to 62 local Boys & Girls Clubs across the nation. The release did not specify the amount BGCDC would receive but indicated it was a “7-figure gift,” meaning it exceeds $1 million.
DANE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Charity#Manatee Boys Girls Club#Wwsb#Medium Blog Post
iheart.com

Help Foster Youth at United Way's Women United Luncheon

Listen: Dr. Dawnté Early, president and CEO, United Way California Capital Region. Tickets on sale for United Way’s 20th Annual Women United Luncheon. United Way California Capital Region’s Women United action group is inviting community members to its 20th anniversary luncheon on March 25 from 11am-1pm at the Croatian American Cultural Center in Sacramento, where influential professional women from across the state will gather to raise awareness and funds to support local foster youth. The event, which takes place during Women’s History Month, will celebrate the power of women working together to prepare local foster youth for adulthood and will include stories of youth whose lives have been changed over the past 20 years. The event will include lunch, presentations by local foster youth who participated in a writing partnership with nonprofit 916 Ink called “Find Your Voice,” and information about how to get involved. Tickets and sponsorships will benefit United Way California Capital Region’s programs for foster youth. Ticket sales end on March 4: YourLocalUnitedWay.org/WU2022.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
Mysuncoast.com

Cinderella Project returns to Sarasota for prom season

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - CoreSRQ and Every Child are teaming up to host the “Cinderella Project” on March 18 from from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Carlisle Inn, 3727 Bahia Vista St., Sarasota. Sponsored by the Johnson Singer Foundation, the project is for any high school...
SARASOTA, FL
KCEN

Ex-wife of Amazon's founder donates $5.2 million to Boys & Girls Club of Central Texas

KILLEEN, Texas — The Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas received a generous donation of $5.2 million from MacKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos' ex-wife, on Friday in Killeen. "BGCTX feels incredibly fortunate to have received this generous donation," the organization said in a news release. "Fundraising is a priority for us to ensure that we don’t have to pass expenses on to our families. In most communities, charging as little as $20 for membership fees per year or providing scholarships to families who need it."
KILLEEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy