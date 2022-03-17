ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles Release Fletcher Cox, But Veteran DT Could Return

NBC Washington
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEagles release Fletcher Cox, but veteran DT could return originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles on Thursday released six-time Pro Bowler Fletcher Cox, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. There’s still a chance the 31-year-old defensive tackle could return to the Eagles on a different...

www.nbcwashington.com

NBC Sports

He’s back: Cox returns to Eagles on 1-year deal

The Eagles agreed to terms with a six-time Pro Bowl free agent on Saturday morning. His name might ring a bell. Yes, just a couple days after they released Fletcher Cox to avoid paying him the $18 million that would have been guaranteed on his previous contract, the Eagles have agreed to a new contract that brings the 31-year-old back for the 2022 season.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Fletcher Cox agrees to new deal with Eagles

The Eagles have agreed to terms with DT Fletcher Cox on a one-year deal worth up to $14 million. (Mike Garafolo on Twitter) After getting released about a week ago, there were reports that the team was looking to bring Cox back, and those turned out to be true. They are bringing him back on a one-year deal, leaving room to move on from him in the long run. The veteran tackle should continue to be a high producer for an improving Eagles defense.
NFL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Eagles Sign GM Howie Roseman To 3-Year Contract Extension: Reports

NFL
FOX 4 WFTX

