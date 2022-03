GRAND RAPIDS, MI - New Faith Temple Church of God in Christ is a small church with a big heart that’s always looking to support residents in the Grand Rapids area. As a warm welcome vacation from the hurt and devastation the world is currently facing, church leaders tol MLive/The Grand Rapids Press they decided to pool its many sponsorships to giveaway $500,000 in new merchandise to residents for free.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO