Cubs' Mychal Givens: Signs with Cubs

With the Cubs agreeing to a deal with Seiya Suzuki on Wednesday, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Ortega figures to see added competition for outfield playing time. Suzuki is expected to see most of his time in right field, which would push Jason Heyward to a bench role. Heyward has played center before in his career and could push Ortega, though the latter was better offensively in 2021 (.823 OPS compared to .627 for Heyward) and should have the advantage heading into the season. Ian Happ (elbow) could also see time in center as well as in left once he's healthy. At the very least, Ortega will want to get off to a strong start if he wants to make sure he keeps his playing time after a mini-breakout last year.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO