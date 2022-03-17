ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Cubs' Mychal Givens: Signs with Cubs

 2 days ago

Givens signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Cubs on Thursday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Givens served as a...

The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
Tide 100.9 FM

MLB: Bama Alum Signs With Chicago Cubs

Former Crimson Tide right-handed pitcher David Robertson is headed to the Chicago Cubs on a one-year $3.5 million deal worth up to $5 million with roster bonuses and contract incentives. In 2021, Robertson's only season in Tampa Bay, he appeared in 12 games with the Rays in relief and recorded...
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs sign veteran LHP Daniel Norris

The Cubs are set to sign left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris to a Major League contract reports Jesse Rogers of ESPN. The 28-year-old is fresh off a season divided between the Detroit and Milwaukee organizations. His work out of the Tigers’ bullpen didn’t match the success he found there in 2020, but a fluky .354 batting average on balls in play and other ERA estimators figured his 5.89 ERA with Detroit last season was more bloated than it should have been. The Brewers figured as much as well, and acquired the left-hander in a deadline deal last July.
NBC Chicago

Former Cubs Star Kris Bryant, Rockies Agree to Massive Deal

Rockies sign Kris Bryant to massive deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After years of trade rumors and possible contract extensions, former Cubs star Kris Bryant has landed his long-term deal. The Rockies have agreed Bryant to a seven-year deal, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday. The deal is worth...
NBC Chicago

MLB Free Agency: Cubs Sign Jonathan Villar, Former Mets Infielder

Cubs sign former Mets infielder Jonathan Villar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The already remote possibility Carlos Correa could still be in play for the Cubs is all but eliminated after the team landed versatile infielder Jonathan Villar on Thursday. FanSided's Robert Murray was first to report the Cubs...
theScore

Report: Villar agrees to join Cubs on 1-year, $6M deal

The Chicago Cubs and infielder Jonathan Villar agreed on a one-year, $6-million contract, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The deal also reportedly includes performance bonuses and a mutual option for 2023. Villar hit .249/.322/.416 with 18 home runs, 42 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases in 142 games last season...
NBC Chicago

Yu Darvish's Influence on Cubs' Seiya Suzuki Signing With Chicago

How Darvish influenced Suzuki's decision to join Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As Seiya Suzuki was going through his free agency process, he communicated with big leaguers who have already made the transition from Japan's NPB to Major League Baseball. Including one former Cubs ace: Yu Darvish. Suzuki,...
KESQ

AP sources: Cubs add Villar, Givens in flurry of moves

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs stayed busy, agreeing to contracts with infielder Jonathan Villar and pitchers Mychal Givens, Daniel Norris and Robert Gsellman. The Cubs also finalized right-hander Chris Martin’s one-year deal and placed left-hander Brad Wieck on the 60-day injured list with a left elbow strain. The additions are the latest in a flurry of moves for the Cubs since they opened spring training — especially on the pitching side. There is concern across the majors about pitching depth with baseball’s adjusted schedule after the lockout.
The Spun

Vikings Are Reportedly Pursuing Significant Trade

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly looking to trade defensive end Danielle Hunter in order to sort out their current cap space situation, per team insider Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune. Hunter has an $18 million roster bonus due on Sunday. The Vikings want to clear necessary space by getting...
ClutchPoints

Cubs add to pitching rotation with World Series winner

The Chicago Cubs have enjoyed a productive offseason thus far, signing the likes of Andrelton Simmons, Marcus Stroman, and Japanese phenom Seiya Suzuki. On Saturday, the team added another key piece to their rotation in 2021 World Series champion and veteran lefty, Drew Smyly. Via Ken Rosenthal:. Just a one-year...
The Spun

Yankees Have “Emerged” As Possibility For Top Free Agent

The New York Yankees haven’t been very active in free agency this year, but they could make a run at one of the top infielders remaining on the open market. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees have emerged as “a possibility” for Trevor Story. During...
CBS Sports

Cubs' Robert Gsellman: Signs with Cubs

Gsellman signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Thursday that includes an invite to big-league spring training, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Gsellman recorded a 3.77 ERA with the Mets last season, but that came in just 28.2 innings as he was limited by a lat injury. It also came with a very low 14.3 percent strikeout rate. He'll compete for a spot in the Cubs' bullpen ahead of the 2022 campaign.
CBS Sports

Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Heads to 60-day injured-list

Alzolay (lat) landed on the 60-day injured list Friday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Alzolay was diagnosed with a right lat strain earlier in the week that is expected to keep him out for at least two months. That lines up nicely with a 60-day injured list stint, allowing the Cubs to open up an extra 40-man roster spot until he heals. He's ineligible to return until early June.
CBS Sports

Cubs' Drew Smyly: Agrees to terms with Cubs

Smyly signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Cubs on Saturday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Smyly spent time with four teams across the last three seasons, and he'll now join the Cubs' pitching staff ahead of the 2022 campaign. He made 29 appearances (23 starts) for Atlanta last year and posted a 4.48 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 126.2 innings. The southpaw will be in the mix for a back-end rotation role heading into the regular season, but he's also demonstrated an ability to serve as a middle reliever.
CBS Sports

Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Could be squeezed for playing time

With the Cubs agreeing to a deal with Seiya Suzuki on Wednesday, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Ortega figures to see added competition for outfield playing time. Suzuki is expected to see most of his time in right field, which would push Jason Heyward to a bench role. Heyward has played center before in his career and could push Ortega, though the latter was better offensively in 2021 (.823 OPS compared to .627 for Heyward) and should have the advantage heading into the season. Ian Happ (elbow) could also see time in center as well as in left once he's healthy. At the very least, Ortega will want to get off to a strong start if he wants to make sure he keeps his playing time after a mini-breakout last year.
iheart.com

REPORTS: Rockies, Kris Bryant Agree To Contract

The Colorado Rockies have made a splash in free agency. According to multiple reports, the Rockies and free agent outfielder/infielder Kris Bryant have agreed to a seven-year, $182 million contract. The deal finalizes the Rockies pursuit the former Cubs and Giants player that goes back to before the lockout began...
CBS Sports

Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Arrives at camp

Tapia (not injury related) reported to spring training Saturday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports. Tapia was a late arrival to camp due to visa issues, but he'll now be able to begin working out with the team after missing nearly a week of spring training. The 28-year-old is in line for a depth role to begin the 2022 campaign since Kris Bryant is expected to mainly play in left field, while Ryan McMahon should see the bulk of the playing time at third base. Tapia had a career-high 20 stolen bases last season and is a potential trade candidate heading into 2022.
CBS Sports

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returning to Atlanta

Patterson signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. There was some concern Patterson's breakout season might price the Falcons out of re-signing the do-it-all threat, but the market for running backs never materialized, thus allowing the 31-year-old to return. The Falcons did add former Chiefs and Bears backup Damien Williams on a one-year deal, which theoretically could cut into Patterson's carries, but it's hard to imagine the former really impacting Patterson's targets given Williams is averaging 7.6 yards-per-catch across his entire career. Given Patterson has tallied a combined 1,455 yards and eight touchdowns across his previous four seasons, it's certainly fair to wonder if the veteran is simply a one-year wonder, but with little standing in the way from a depth chart perspective, Patterson at least appears to be the frontrunner to start next season.
CBS Sports

Cubs' David Bote: Placed on 60-day IL

Bote (shoulder) was placed on the 60-day injured list Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. Bote had already been ruled out for the first month of the season due to his left shoulder surgery that he underwent during the offseason, and he'll be unable to make his 2022 debut until at least early June. Once the 28-year-old returns to full health, he'll have to compete for at-bats since the Cubs now have Andrelton Simmons, Nick Madrigal (hamstring) and Jonathan Villar in the fold.
CBS Sports

Cubs' Alexander Vizcaino: Placed on restricted list

Vizcaino was placed on the restricted list for an undisclosed reason Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. Vizcaino was traded from the Yankees to the Cubs in July of 2021, and he posted a 5.95 ERA and 1.68 WHIP in 19.2 innings across 12 appearances (eight starts) in the minors last year. It's not yet clear why he was placed on the restricted list or when he'll be able to return.
