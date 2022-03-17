ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Damyean Dotson: Struggles with shot

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Dotson registered 14 points (6-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds and...

www.cbssports.com

fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Wanted To Leave The Game And Didn't Want To Run Back For The Offensive Possession: "He Was Really Pissed Off"

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers keep struggling during the 2021/22 NBA season. They suffered another big defeat on Wednesday night, this time at the hands of the inspired Minnesota Timberwolves. The Purple and Gold visited Target Center trying to end their recent bad streak, but Karl-Anthony Towns picked things right where he left them and dropped 30 on the 17-time NBA champions.
NBA
ESPN

Booker and Phoenix host DeRozan and the Bulls

Chicago Bulls (41-28, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (56-14, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's top scorers, Devin Booker and DeMar DeRozan, meet when Phoenix and Chicago face off. Booker ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 25.8 points per game and DeRozan ranks sixth in the league averaging 27.9 points per game.
NBA
Damyean Dotson
KESQ

RJ Barrett scores 31, Knicks beat Trail Blazers by 30

NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 31 points, Julius Randle added 20 points and nine rebounds, and the New York Knicks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 128-98. Immanuel Quickley had 18 points and Evan Fournier chipped in 14 for the Knicks, who snapped a two-game losing streak. It was New York’s first win at home after losing five straight. Jason Hart scored 17 points and Drew Eubanks had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who have lost eight of nine and six in a row on the road.
NBA
ClickOnDetroit.com

Saddiq Bey drops 51 on Orlando, snapping 4-game Pistons skid

Pistons forward Saddiq Bey scored a career-high 51 points, leading the Pistons to a blow-out win vs. the Orlando Magic on Thursday night. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for Detroit. The final score was 134-120. Bey tied a Pistons record, hitting 10 three-pointers, tied with Joe Dumars for...
NBA
ABC4

Shorthanded Jazz crush the Clippers, 121-92

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – In a game that was decided well before the final whistle, the Utah Jazz dominated the L.A. Clippers, and are heading into its longest road trip of the season with on a winning note. Rudy Gobert had 19 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks, and Jared Butler scored a career-high 21 points […]
NBA
ESPN

Los Angeles takes on Toronto, aims to break 3-game skid

Los Angeles Lakers (29-40, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (39-30, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup with Toronto as losers of three in a row. The Raptors are 17-15 in home games. Toronto ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference in...
NBA
CBS Sports

Clippers' Brandon Boston: Struggles with shot

Boston totaled 18 points (6-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 114-107 loss to the Texas Legends. Boston was unable to find a consistent role with the NBA squad, so he was assigned to the G League ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Legends. The 20-year-old made just his third appearance with Agua Caliente on Friday, but he figures to get more opportunities down the stretch.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers' Russell Westbrook stuns Drake with miraculous clutch steal, 3-pointer to force OT in win vs. Raptors

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has taken relentless criticism this season -- some justified, and some unjustified -- so you can't help but feel happy for him when he does something spectacular on the court. With the Lakers facing defeat in the final seconds of the fourth quarter of Friday night's matchup against the Toronto Raptors, Westbrook came up with an incredible sequence to send the game to overtime, where Los Angeles eventually came away with a 128-123 win.
NBA
Reuters

Avery Bradley's heroics lift Lakers to OT win over Raptors

Avery Bradley hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 32.5 seconds to play in overtime, then added two free throws as the visiting Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Toronto Raptors 128-123 Friday night. Russell Westbrook had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Lakers, including the tying 3-pointer to force...
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Devin Booker powers Suns to victory over Rockets

Devin Booker scored 15 of his game-high 36 points in the third quarter to help the visiting Phoenix Suns pull away from the stubborn Houston Rockets 129-112 on Wednesday. Booker was the ignition behind a 12-1 run that enabled the Suns to finally subdue Houston, drilling a pair of 3s that silenced a Rockets run back into contention. Booker nailed a stepback 3-pointer at the 5:23 mark of the third that helped Phoenix reclaim its double-digit lead at 81-70.
NBA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't return with foot soreness

Curry won't return to Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to left foot soreness, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. Curry limped off the court after having his foot rolled up on during the second quarter, and he won't return to the court after heading to the locker room to be evaluated. The 34-year-old finished the contest with three points (1-4 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 14 minutes. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but Curry will have a few days to potentially get healthy before Golden State's next game Sunday versus San Antonio.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play Saturday

Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Minnesota due to knee soreness, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports. Antetokounmpo wasn't previously listed on the team's injury report, so it's uncertain when the knee issue flared up. The superstar forward missed a game in late January with right knee soreness but has participated in all but one of Milwaukee's past 20 contests. Jordan Nwora could slide into the starting unit in Antetokounmpo's place against the Timberwolves.
NBA
CBS Sports

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returning to Atlanta

Patterson signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. There was some concern Patterson's breakout season might price the Falcons out of re-signing the do-it-all threat, but the market for running backs never materialized, thus allowing the 31-year-old to return. The Falcons did add former Chiefs and Bears backup Damien Williams on a one-year deal, which theoretically could cut into Patterson's carries, but it's hard to imagine the former really impacting Patterson's targets given Williams is averaging 7.6 yards-per-catch across his entire career. Given Patterson has tallied a combined 1,455 yards and eight touchdowns across his previous four seasons, it's certainly fair to wonder if the veteran is simply a one-year wonder, but with little standing in the way from a depth chart perspective, Patterson at least appears to be the frontrunner to start next season.
NFL
KENS 5

Pelicans 124, Spurs 91: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — It was a game to forget as the Spurs were never in the game against New Orleans Friday night, losing big at home, 124-91. Devin Vassell led the team in scoring with 18 points. Dejounte Murray had 17 points while Keldon Johnson added 11 points in the loss. Head coach Gregg Popovich was ejected from the game for arguing with a referee while Lonnie Walker IV exited the game in the first half with lower back spasms.
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Goes through shootaround

Embiid (back) participated in the team's morning shootaround ahead of Friday's contest against the Mavericks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Embiid is officially listed as questionable, but his participation in shootaround is a step in the right direction. The MVP candidate played through back soreness during Wednesday's win over Cleveland and notched his third straight game with at least 30 points.
NBA
ESPN

Toronto plays Philadelphia, seeks 6th straight road win

Toronto Raptors (39-31, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (43-26, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits Philadelphia aiming to prolong its five-game road winning streak. The 76ers have gone 26-16 against Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 12.4 fast break...
NBA
CBS Sports

Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: Expected to sign with Bears

St. Brown is expected to sign a contract with the Bears on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. St. Brown had a career-low mark in receiving yards last year, as he secured nine of 17 targets for 98 yards while rushing three times for 14 yards. The Bears lost Allen Robinson via free agency during the offseason, so St. Brown should have a chance to carve out a role behind Darnell Mooney in a re-tooling Chicago wideout corps.
NFL

