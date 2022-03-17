ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Blocks five in win

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Aldama recorded 20 points (9-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Wanted To Leave The Game And Didn't Want To Run Back For The Offensive Possession: "He Was Really Pissed Off"

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers keep struggling during the 2021/22 NBA season. They suffered another big defeat on Wednesday night, this time at the hands of the inspired Minnesota Timberwolves. The Purple and Gold visited Target Center trying to end their recent bad streak, but Karl-Anthony Towns picked things right where he left them and dropped 30 on the 17-time NBA champions.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Santi Aldama
AthlonSports.com

Memphis Tigers vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs Prediction: NCAA Tournament Second Round Preview

Can Gonzaga cool down surging Memphis when the two teams battle in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday?. The top-seeded Bulldogs (27-3) traded blows with a hard-nosed Georgia State squad for 30 minutes before finally pulling away from the 16 seed for a 93-72 first-round victory on Thursday. Gonzaga struggled with turnovers and missed free throws early and actually trailed 54-52 with 13:10 left. Then the Zags buried the Panthers under a 24-1 run. Drew Timme powered Gonzaga to its 13th straight first-round win, scoring 22 of his 32 points after halftime and corralling 13 rebounds. Timme finished with his fifth career 30-point game.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tigers win in 1st round of NCAA Tournament

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis (9) took down Boise State (8) Thursday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers won 64-53 in the team’s first appearance in eight years. Next game is Saturday against No. 1 seed Gonzaga. Memphis went into the second half with...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Lakers' Russell Westbrook stuns Drake with miraculous clutch steal, 3-pointer to force OT in win vs. Raptors

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has taken relentless criticism this season -- some justified, and some unjustified -- so you can't help but feel happy for him when he does something spectacular on the court. With the Lakers facing defeat in the final seconds of the fourth quarter of Friday night's matchup against the Toronto Raptors, Westbrook came up with an incredible sequence to send the game to overtime, where Los Angeles eventually came away with a 128-123 win.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fg
The Spun

Vikings Are Reportedly Pursuing Significant Trade

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly looking to trade defensive end Danielle Hunter in order to sort out their current cap space situation, per team insider Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune. Hunter has an $18 million roster bonus due on Sunday. The Vikings want to clear necessary space by getting...
NFL
FOX 4 WFTX

FGCU reflects on round 1 victory

The FGCU women's Basketball team takes home their third NCAA tournament win. Now, they're getting ready for Maryland on Sunday. Hoping they can find a little more magic and claim their first ever bid into the Sweet Sixteen.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't return with foot soreness

Curry won't return to Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to left foot soreness, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. Curry limped off the court after having his foot rolled up on during the second quarter, and he won't return to the court after heading to the locker room to be evaluated. The 34-year-old finished the contest with three points (1-4 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 14 minutes. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but Curry will have a few days to potentially get healthy before Golden State's next game Sunday versus San Antonio.
NBA
deseret.com

SLCC basketball will play for a national championship

Salt Lake Community College will have a chance to earn itself a third national championship in men’s basketball. The Bruins edged Chipola 70-68 on Friday evening in the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament semifinals, paced by 19 points from Quincy McGriff, who hit four 3-pointers. With the win,...
HUTCHINSON, KS
CBS Sports

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returning to Atlanta

Patterson signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. There was some concern Patterson's breakout season might price the Falcons out of re-signing the do-it-all threat, but the market for running backs never materialized, thus allowing the 31-year-old to return. The Falcons did add former Chiefs and Bears backup Damien Williams on a one-year deal, which theoretically could cut into Patterson's carries, but it's hard to imagine the former really impacting Patterson's targets given Williams is averaging 7.6 yards-per-catch across his entire career. Given Patterson has tallied a combined 1,455 yards and eight touchdowns across his previous four seasons, it's certainly fair to wonder if the veteran is simply a one-year wonder, but with little standing in the way from a depth chart perspective, Patterson at least appears to be the frontrunner to start next season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play Saturday

Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Minnesota due to knee soreness, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports. Antetokounmpo wasn't previously listed on the team's injury report, so it's uncertain when the knee issue flared up. The superstar forward missed a game in late January with right knee soreness but has participated in all but one of Milwaukee's past 20 contests. Jordan Nwora could slide into the starting unit in Antetokounmpo's place against the Timberwolves.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: Late scratch Friday

Whiteside is out Friday against the Clippers due to a non-COVID illness. Whiteside wasn't on the team's initial injury report and participated in pregame warmups Friday, but he'll be held out due to an illness. Juancho Hernangomez and Eric Paschall should see increased run Friday.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy