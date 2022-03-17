ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

Dispatch center earns honor

By Ben Singson
 2 days ago

JACKSONVILLE — The West Central Joint Dispatch Center, which is based in Jacksonville but handles emergency communications for several west-central Illinois counties, has been recognized as an Accredited Center of Excellence for its emergency fire dispatching — making it one of just two in the state.

The designation by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch has been given to just 60 fire dispatch centers in the world.

Phil McCarty, the West Central Joint Dispatch Center’s 911 coordinator, said the award was a “clear result” of the work put forth by the employees during stressful scenarios.

“This is a true reflection of their efforts in handling emergency calls and non-emergency calls for service, the work behind the scenes doing the quality assurance, and our local fire agencies’ support,” he said.

The dispatch center handles emergency calls for Calhoun, Greene and Morgan counties, as well as all of Morgan County’s non-emergency calls. Its team of 14 telecommunicators also coordinate radio traffic for police, fire and emergency medical agencies.

Centers can receive multiple certifications for each of these four areas they cover: Medical; fire; police; and emergency triage. Accreditation involves an extended review period, during the center must demonstrate “strong local oversight, rigorous quality processes and a commitment to data-driven continuous improvement,” according to a statement by the accreditation agency.

“This process is undertaken by communications centers who desire to be the best of the best,”said Kim Ridgen, associate director of accreditation for the Accredited Center of Excellence. “Achieving [Accredited Center of Excellence status] confirms it.”

The designation lasts for three years.

The Telegraph

Danville casino wins preliminary approval

DANVILLE — A new casino is closer to a reality for the city of Danville. Nearly three years after a gambling expansion bill that that allowed for up to six new gambling locations in Illinois was signed into law, members of the Illinois Gaming Board have given preliminary approval for the facility to be located along Interstate 74.
DANVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Interns sought for Great Rivers

EAST ALTON – The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC), a division of Lewis and Clark Community College, is offering paid summer internships to current college students.
The Telegraph

FBI plans Lewis and Clark event

FBI (Submitted) GODFREY — The FBI's Springfield office is hosting a Future Agents in Training Academy June 21-23 at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey. Students will be selected from among high school juniors and seniors who submit an application, essay and letter of recommendation by April 29. The academy will include talks by special agents, intelligence analysts and professional staff members about the FBI's role, investigative tactics and assisting with cases.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

Riverbend unemployment rises slightly

WOOD RIVER - Unemployment rates in the Metro East bumped up between December and January, but remain about 2 percent lower than the previous year, according to the latest information from the Illinois Department of Employment Security and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Tony Fuhrman, director of Madison County Employment and Training, said most of the increase is probably because of seasonal employment, and is similar to previous years.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Roundtable focuses on benefits of employing ‘returning citizens’

COLLINSVILLE - For someone coming out of an Illinois Department of Corrections facility, having a job can make a huge difference and benefit not only the individual, but businesses and the communities. And for businesses, local workforce development agencies have money to help train those workers. Those were among topics at a "Returning Citizens Employer Roundtable," a workshop held Tuesday at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville. It is one of a series of workshops put on by the Madison County Employment and Training Department and the St. Clair County Intergovernmental Grants Department.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Alton talk offers tips on raising capital

ALTON - Entrepreneurs and small business owners will learn sources and criteria for commercial bank and Small Business Administration loans at "Access to Capital" planned 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, March 21, at Post Commons, 300 Alby St., Alton. Presented by Alton Main Street, the program will help people prepare to apply for grants, pitch to angel investors and learn about government resources for veteran, woman, and people of color-owned businesses.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

County sells Edwardsville site for $3.86M

EDWARDSVILLE - The sale of the county-owned Plum Street property was overwhelmingly approved by the Madison County Board at Wednesday's meeting. The roughly 15-acre property was sold to The Staenberg Group, a multi-state development company with offices in St. Louis and Denver, for $3.86 million. The company is the developer of the nearby Orchard Town Center in Glen Carbon.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
