Dispatch center earns honor

JACKSONVILLE — The West Central Joint Dispatch Center, which is based in Jacksonville but handles emergency communications for several west-central Illinois counties, has been recognized as an Accredited Center of Excellence for its emergency fire dispatching — making it one of just two in the state.

The designation by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch has been given to just 60 fire dispatch centers in the world.

Phil McCarty, the West Central Joint Dispatch Center’s 911 coordinator, said the award was a “clear result” of the work put forth by the employees during stressful scenarios.

“This is a true reflection of their efforts in handling emergency calls and non-emergency calls for service, the work behind the scenes doing the quality assurance, and our local fire agencies’ support,” he said.

The dispatch center handles emergency calls for Calhoun, Greene and Morgan counties, as well as all of Morgan County’s non-emergency calls. Its team of 14 telecommunicators also coordinate radio traffic for police, fire and emergency medical agencies.

Centers can receive multiple certifications for each of these four areas they cover: Medical; fire; police; and emergency triage. Accreditation involves an extended review period, during the center must demonstrate “strong local oversight, rigorous quality processes and a commitment to data-driven continuous improvement,” according to a statement by the accreditation agency.

“This process is undertaken by communications centers who desire to be the best of the best,”said Kim Ridgen, associate director of accreditation for the Accredited Center of Excellence. “Achieving [Accredited Center of Excellence status] confirms it.”

The designation lasts for three years.