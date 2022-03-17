ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hugh Jackman stops by rehearsals for Barry Manilow’s ‘Harmony’

By Mara Siegler
 2 days ago
Hugh Jackman stopped by rehearsals for Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman's musical "Harmony" this week. Getty Images

Hugh Jackman is spreading musical theater cheer.

The actor, who is currently starring in “The Music Man,” stopped by rehearsals for the upcoming musical “Harmony” this week to wish his good friend – director Warren Carlyle – a happy birthday, we hear.

The cast and crew of the show, which features music by Barry Manilow and his longtime collaborator Bruce Sussman, expected Jackman, 53, to pop in for “just ten minutes.”

However, we’re told the actor “stayed through the whole run though” for two hours.

“[He] saw the whole show. He was in his mask in tears,” an eyewitness told Page Six.

Jackman, who attended with his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, 66, later posted an Instagram encouraging his fans to check out the show, which begins previews next week.

We’re told Jackman and Carlyle, 50, are longtime friends who started out in the industry together.

The actor is currently starring in “The Music Man” on Broadway.

Carlyle – who won a Tony Award for choreographing “After Midnight” in 2014 – choreographed “Hugh Jackman: Back on Broadway,” Jackman’s 2019 world tour, “The Man. The Music. The Show,” as well as the current “The Music Man” revival.

“Harmony” opens next week at the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. The musical is about the music group Comedian Harmonist, a popular 1920s German boyband that included Jewish members and whose careers and legacies were cut short by the Nazis.

Manilow, 78, and Sussman, 72, created a new score. We also hear that Manilow has been at rehearsals all week.

A source tells us that Manilow is attending the show next Wednesday and will be sneaking into the audience for the rest of the previews to give notes.

“If you aren’t looking closely you won’t notice him,” says the insider. “He’s not a star about it.”

