ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Xavier Moon: Dishes out season-high 12 assists

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Moon tallied 22 points (10-24 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 assists, four rebounds and four steals...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Wanted To Leave The Game And Didn't Want To Run Back For The Offensive Possession: "He Was Really Pissed Off"

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers keep struggling during the 2021/22 NBA season. They suffered another big defeat on Wednesday night, this time at the hands of the inspired Minnesota Timberwolves. The Purple and Gold visited Target Center trying to end their recent bad streak, but Karl-Anthony Towns picked things right where he left them and dropped 30 on the 17-time NBA champions.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Moon
AthlonSports.com

Memphis Tigers vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs Prediction: NCAA Tournament Second Round Preview

Can Gonzaga cool down surging Memphis when the two teams battle in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday?. The top-seeded Bulldogs (27-3) traded blows with a hard-nosed Georgia State squad for 30 minutes before finally pulling away from the 16 seed for a 93-72 first-round victory on Thursday. Gonzaga struggled with turnovers and missed free throws early and actually trailed 54-52 with 13:10 left. Then the Zags buried the Panthers under a 24-1 run. Drew Timme powered Gonzaga to its 13th straight first-round win, scoring 22 of his 32 points after halftime and corralling 13 rebounds. Timme finished with his fifth career 30-point game.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fg#The Santa Cruz Warriors
Natchez Democrat

Bulldogs, Howland shown exit after first round of the NIT

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State Director of Athletics John Cohen announced on Thursday that MSU and head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland will part ways effective immediately. Howland recently completed his seventh season as MSU’s head coach. “We are appreciative of the time and effort Coach Howland devoted...
STARKVILLE, MS
CBS Sports

Stars' Michael Raffl: Hands out assist

Raffl logged an assist, four shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens. Raffl set up Radek Faksa's first goal since November late in the first period. The helper ended a five-game drought for Raffl, who has often been limited to a checking-line role this season. The 33-year-old forward is at 14 points, 72 shots on net, 89 hits and a minus-10 rating in 53 appearances -- his fantasy value is low in most standard formats due to a lack of offense.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rockets' Kevin Porter: Dishes out eight dimes

Porter registered 21 points (7-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 129-112 loss to the Suns. Porter has been playing well since missing four of five games in a span between Feb. 16 and March 1, scoring in double digits in six of eight contests in that stretch while posting two double-doubles and dishing out five or more dimes five times across that same span. The consistency and efficiency remain an issue with him, but Porter is averaging 16.3 points, 6.0 assists and 4.6 rebounds across that eight-game stretch.
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Dishes out team-high 14 assists

Garland totaled 25 points (9-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, 14 assists and one steal across 45 minutes during Friday's 119-116 overtime win over the Nuggets. Garland scored 20-plus points for the eighth time over the Cavaliers' last nine games and recorded his sixth double-double during that stretch. In March, the second-year point guard has averaged 26.3 points, 10.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 39.3 minutes per game. Garland has completely put the back issue that caused him to miss eight games in February behind him and appears set to dominate during the stretch run.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Xavier Moon: Scores team-high 27 points

Moon totaled 27 points (13-25 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 118-114 loss to the Memphis Hustle. Moon finished with season highs in made field goals and points. It was his second 20-plus point outing over the past three games and his seventh of the season.
NBA
FOX 4 WFTX

FGCU reflects on round 1 victory

The FGCU women's Basketball team takes home their third NCAA tournament win. Now, they're getting ready for Maryland on Sunday. Hoping they can find a little more magic and claim their first ever bid into the Sweet Sixteen.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't return with foot soreness

Curry won't return to Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to left foot soreness, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. Curry limped off the court after having his foot rolled up on during the second quarter, and he won't return to the court after heading to the locker room to be evaluated. The 34-year-old finished the contest with three points (1-4 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 14 minutes. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but Curry will have a few days to potentially get healthy before Golden State's next game Sunday versus San Antonio.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy