NBA

Spurs' Robert Woodard: Double-doubles in loss

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Woodard tallied 12 points (5-17 FG, 0-4 3PT, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks...

www.cbssports.com

WJTV 12

Virginia narrowly tops Mississippi State 60-57 in NIT

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jayden Gardner had 16 points, Reece Beekman added 14 and Virginia beat Mississippi State 60-57 in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday night. Beekman made two free throws with 35 seconds left for a seven-point lead. Kihei Clark added eight points and nine assists for Virginia (20-13). Tolu Smith […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Thunder's Darius Bazley: Flirts with double-double in loss

Bazley accumulated 25 points (9-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 122-120 loss to the Spurs. Bazley ended the night scoring at least 25 points for the third straight game, the first time he has achieved such a feat this season. He has also now shot at least 55 percent from the field in four consecutive contests, an element of his game that is typically a negative. Unlike many of his teammates, Bazley does have a consistent role, making him one of the more trustworthy Thunder players when it comes to fantasy value.
NBA
The Spun

Report: SEC Basketball Coach Will Be Fired On Thursday

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WDAM-TV

Ben Howland out at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Ben Howland will not be returning as head coach of Mississippi State men’s basketball. The school announced Howland is done as head coach of the Bulldogs after seven seasons. “We are appreciative of the time and effort Coach Howland devoted in leading our men’s basketball...
STARKVILLE, MS
ESPN

Arkansas and New Mexico State play in second round of NCAA Tournament

LINE: Arkansas -6.5; over/under is 139.5. BOTTOM LINE: The No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks play the New Mexico State Aggies in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Razorbacks are 13-5 against SEC opponents. Arkansas scores 76.9 points and has outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game. The Aggies are...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Lakers' Russell Westbrook stuns Drake with miraculous clutch steal, 3-pointer to force OT in win vs. Raptors

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has taken relentless criticism this season -- some justified, and some unjustified -- so you can't help but feel happy for him when he does something spectacular on the court. With the Lakers facing defeat in the final seconds of the fourth quarter of Friday night's matchup against the Toronto Raptors, Westbrook came up with an incredible sequence to send the game to overtime, where Los Angeles eventually came away with a 128-123 win.
NBA
CBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Just misses double-double

Murray finished Friday's 124-91 loss to New Orleans with 17 points (7-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes. Murray was San Antonio's second-leading scorer behind Devin Vassell (18 points), and he paced the Spurs with nine boards and five dimes. The talented point guard also chipped in on the defensive end with a steal and a blocked shot. Murray has been a top-10 fantasy player in nine-category leagues throughout the season, averaging 20.9 points, 9.3 assists, 8.4 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.3 three-pointers per game.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mac McClung: Records double-double

McClung logged 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 114-106 win over the Iowa Wolves. McClung logged his first double-double since South Bay's March 10 game against the Memphis Hustle. He has averaged 22.1 points and 7.0 rebounds across 21 G League games this year.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hornets' JT Thor: Double-doubles in loss

Thor tallied 15 points (6-20 FG, 0-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 117-104 loss to the Cleveland Charge. Thor made his fourth appearance at the G League level and registered his second double-double. The 19-year-old was recalled to the NBA squad shortly after the conclusion of Friday's contest.
NBA
FOX 4 WFTX

FGCU reflects on round 1 victory

The FGCU women's Basketball team takes home their third NCAA tournament win. Now, they're getting ready for Maryland on Sunday. Hoping they can find a little more magic and claim their first ever bid into the Sweet Sixteen.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't return with foot soreness

Curry won't return to Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to left foot soreness, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. Curry limped off the court after having his foot rolled up on during the second quarter, and he won't return to the court after heading to the locker room to be evaluated. The 34-year-old finished the contest with three points (1-4 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 14 minutes. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but Curry will have a few days to potentially get healthy before Golden State's next game Sunday versus San Antonio.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play Saturday

Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Minnesota due to knee soreness, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports. Antetokounmpo wasn't previously listed on the team's injury report, so it's uncertain when the knee issue flared up. The superstar forward missed a game in late January with right knee soreness but has participated in all but one of Milwaukee's past 20 contests. Jordan Nwora could slide into the starting unit in Antetokounmpo's place against the Timberwolves.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Luka Doncic double-doubles in loss Friday

Luka Doncic registered 17 points (5-20 FG, 2-10 3PT, 5-9 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists, one block, and six turnovers in the Mavericks’ 111-101 loss to the 76ers on Friday. Doncic recorded his 35th double-double of the season by scoring 17 points and dishing out 10 dimes in Friday’s loss. Facing a stingy 76ers’ defense caused the All-Star point guard to shoot 25% from the field and commit six turnovers though. Expect the Slovenian to have a better shooting performance when the Mavericks face the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. He is currently tied for eighth in the league in double-doubles with James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Trae Young.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: Late scratch Friday

Whiteside is out Friday against the Clippers due to a non-COVID illness. Whiteside wasn't on the team's initial injury report and participated in pregame warmups Friday, but he'll be held out due to an illness. Juancho Hernangomez and Eric Paschall should see increased run Friday.
NBA

