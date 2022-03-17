Spurs' Robert Woodard: Double-doubles in loss

Bazley accumulated 25 points (9-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 122-120 loss to the Spurs. Bazley ended the night scoring at least 25 points for the third straight game, the first time he has achieved such a feat this season. He has also now shot at least 55 percent from the field in four consecutive contests, an element of his game that is typically a negative. Unlike many of his teammates, Bazley does have a consistent role, making him one of the more trustworthy Thunder players when it comes to fantasy value.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO