Spurs' Robert Woodard: Double-doubles in loss

Murray finished Friday's 124-91 loss to New Orleans with 17 points (7-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes. Murray was San Antonio's second-leading scorer behind Devin Vassell (18 points), and he paced the Spurs with nine boards and five dimes. The talented point guard also chipped in on the defensive end with a steal and a blocked shot. Murray has been a top-10 fantasy player in nine-category leagues throughout the season, averaging 20.9 points, 9.3 assists, 8.4 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.3 three-pointers per game.
