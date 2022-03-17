ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rockets' Usman Garuba: Out Friday

 2 days ago

Garuba is out Friday against the Pacers due to a sprained...

LeBron James Wanted To Leave The Game And Didn't Want To Run Back For The Offensive Possession: "He Was Really Pissed Off"

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers keep struggling during the 2021/22 NBA season. They suffered another big defeat on Wednesday night, this time at the hands of the inspired Minnesota Timberwolves. The Purple and Gold visited Target Center trying to end their recent bad streak, but Karl-Anthony Towns picked things right where he left them and dropped 30 on the 17-time NBA champions.
NBA
Usman Garuba
CBS Sports

Kings' Jeremy Lamb: Out Friday

Lamb (personal) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics. Lamb will miss a third consecutive game as he tends to a personal matter. His next chance to return will come Sunday against the Suns.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rockets' Trevelin Queen: Out with injury

Queen was inactive in Thursday's victory over the Sioux Falls Skyforce with an undisclosed injury. There is no official timetable on Queen's injury as of yet, but his next opportunity to return will be Saturday against Memphis. He's averaging 25.3 points per game for the Vipers in the G League this season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Raptors' OG Anunoby: Out Friday

Anunoby (finger) is out Friday against the Lakers. Anunoby last played Feb. 16, failing to suit up after the All-Star break. It's not clear when he'll return, but the Raptors are taking his status on a game-to-game basis.
NBA
Reuters

Devin Booker powers Suns to victory over Rockets

Devin Booker scored 15 of his game-high 36 points in the third quarter to help the visiting Phoenix Suns pull away from the stubborn Houston Rockets 129-112 on Wednesday. Booker was the ignition behind a 12-1 run that enabled the Suns to finally subdue Houston, drilling a pair of 3s that silenced a Rockets run back into contention. Booker nailed a stepback 3-pointer at the 5:23 mark of the third that helped Phoenix reclaim its double-digit lead at 81-70.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockets#Pacers#Sports Radio 610 Houston
CBS Sports

Rockets' Kevin Porter: Dishes out eight dimes

Porter registered 21 points (7-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 129-112 loss to the Suns. Porter has been playing well since missing four of five games in a span between Feb. 16 and March 1, scoring in double digits in six of eight contests in that stretch while posting two double-doubles and dishing out five or more dimes five times across that same span. The consistency and efficiency remain an issue with him, but Porter is averaging 16.3 points, 6.0 assists and 4.6 rebounds across that eight-game stretch.
NBA
CBS Sports

Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Out Friday

Oshie (lower body) is considered day-to-day and will not play Friday against Carolina. Oshie was injured Thursday against Columbus and will miss at least one game as a result. The 35-year-old has 20 points in 28 games this season, including five over his last four outings. He'll be questionable ahead of Sunday's tilt with the Stars.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Won't play Friday

Gordon (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pacers, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports. Gordon will be forced to miss a third consecutive game due to knee tendinitis and an illness. Garrison Mathews and David Nwaba should continue to see an uptick in playing time.
NBA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Matt Ryan report

The Atlanta Falcons seemingly came out of nowhere this week to become a contender to land Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Houston Texans. But while they wait to find out what Watson decides, they’re shifting some schedules to save themselves some money. According to Adam Schefter, the...
NFL
NBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
Sports
CBS Sports

Lakers' Russell Westbrook stuns Drake with miraculous clutch steal, 3-pointer to force OT in win vs. Raptors

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has taken relentless criticism this season -- some justified, and some unjustified -- so you can't help but feel happy for him when he does something spectacular on the court. With the Lakers facing defeat in the final seconds of the fourth quarter of Friday night's matchup against the Toronto Raptors, Westbrook came up with an incredible sequence to send the game to overtime, where Los Angeles eventually came away with a 128-123 win.
NBA
The Spun

Vikings Are Reportedly Pursuing Significant Trade

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly looking to trade defensive end Danielle Hunter in order to sort out their current cap space situation, per team insider Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune. Hunter has an $18 million roster bonus due on Sunday. The Vikings want to clear necessary space by getting...
NFL
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Available Friday

Embiid (back) is available for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports. Embiid participated in Friday's shootaround and will be able to play through back soreness once again Friday. He's recorded at least 34 points, nine rebounds and four assists in each of his last three appearances.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Doc Rivers praises Sixers supporting cast in win vs Mavs

Since play resumed following the All-Star break, the supporting cast of the Philadelphia 76ers has been a common topic of conversation. Initially, it looked like the addition of James Harden was going to do wonders for some of the Sixers’ role players. The All-Star guard’s ability to be a...
NBA
ClutchPoints

James Harden finds proper balance for Sixers in win vs. Mavs

After a nail-biting matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers traveled home for a quick three-game homestand. First up was a meeting with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Things were neck-and-neck through the first half, but the Sixers managed to pull away for good coming out of...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rockets rookies engage with diehard fans on social media night

Unlike most game nights, Wednesday’s postgame press conference with credentialed media reporters wasn’t the only opportunity for Rockets fans to hear directly from Houston’s players and coaches. That’s because Wednesday was officially “social media night” at Toyota Center, with the ticket package including an opportunity for fans...
NBA

