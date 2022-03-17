Rockets' Usman Garuba: Out Friday

Porter registered 21 points (7-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 129-112 loss to the Suns. Porter has been playing well since missing four of five games in a span between Feb. 16 and March 1, scoring in double digits in six of eight contests in that stretch while posting two double-doubles and dishing out five or more dimes five times across that same span. The consistency and efficiency remain an issue with him, but Porter is averaging 16.3 points, 6.0 assists and 4.6 rebounds across that eight-game stretch.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO