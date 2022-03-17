ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

House progressives urge Biden to take slew of executive actions on immigration

By Adam Shaw
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProgressive House Democrats are calling on President Biden to take a number of executive actions relating to immigration, including expanding protections from deportation, ending the Title 42 public health order, and limiting detention for those who come into the country illegally. The Congressional Progressive Caucus issued a list of...

The Independent

Beau Biden’s death and the real crime of Boebert’s heckling. Could this finally be the reckoning for burn pits?

In the midst of a speech with a strong focus on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the US economy and some heckling from right-wing critics, the eyes of the nation turned to a woman sitting on the Senate balcony.She stood and waved as US lawmakers gave her a standing ovation. She smiled shyly and gestured her thanks. She became visibly emotional and appeared to be trying to hold back tears.Danielle Robinson was one of only a handful of people personally named in President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night.One of the others was her husband Heath.A first...
CELEBRITIES
CBS DFW

President Biden Declines Texas Meeting With Family Of Former U.S. Marine Jailed In Russia Trevor Reed

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two and a half years after their son, former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed was sentenced to nine years for allegedly assaulting a Russian police officer, Reed’s parents are demonstrating in Fort Worth to remind people of his plight. US ex-marine Trevor Reed, charged with attacking police, stands inside a defendants’ cage during his verdict hearing at Moscow’s Golovinsky district court on July 30, 2020. (credit: Dimitar DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images) This after they say President Joe Biden declined their request to meet with them during his visit on March 8, 2022 to the Lone Star state. “For months now, we...
FORT WORTH, TX
