Live updates: Ukraine in urgent need of medical supplies

By Associated Press
Daily Freeman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED NATIONS — The U.N. health chief decried the devastating consequences of war on...

Louisville nonprofit sending medical supplies to Ukraine

A local nonprofit is sending medical necessities to Ukraine. Earlier this week, Congress passed a bill authorizing more than $13 billion in aid following Russia’s invasion of the country. Officials have also requested medical supplies be sent directly to the area. Supplies Overseas (SOS), a Louisville-based nonprofit organization, has...
MSNBC

Kremlin vet says aides would kill Putin before sharing ‘bad news,’ now Putin orders house arrests

Vladimir Putin has now put some of his own intelligence officials under house arrest, according to sources who spoke to The New York Times, as Russia suffers a high death toll in its Ukraine invasion. The report suggests Putin may be insulated from solid information, or worried that these aides might try to overthrow him, as former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev told MSNBC in a recent interview. In this segment, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the intrigue at the Kremlin, with analysis from Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass, who says Putin may be "paranoid" about his aides trying to oust him, and NYU history professor, Ruth Ben-Ghiat.March 17, 2022.
Russia threatens to put US ‘in their place’

On Thursday, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev — who currently serves as deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council — said the U.S. had led a “Russophobic” effort to destabilize Russia but warned his country is strong enough to put the U.S. in its place. In...
American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
The Conversation U.S.

Ukrainian refugees are welcomed with open arms – not so with people fleeing other war-torn countries

Across Europe, countries are preparing for the 4 million to 7 million Ukrainian refugees who will likely flee the Russian invasion of their country. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke for many European leaders when she proclaimed, “Everyone who has to flee Putin’s bombs will be welcomed with open arms.” Some European commentators on Western media have described Ukrainian refugees as being “civilized,” “middle class” and “prosperous,” and different from those from “third world nations.” A few European politicians have also stressed that Ukrainian refugees are qualitatively superior by virtue of their race and religion to those from countries in...
Putin's flaccid performance could be his undoing: Body language expert reveals how polo neck-wearing Russian leader uses carefully choreographed 'patriotic victim' routine to appear overcome with 'emotion'

Vladimir Putin's body language at a rally in Moscow showed him trying to present himself as an 'emotional, reasonable and patriotic man', an expert said today. The Russian president praised his troops in front of his adoring supporters as forces pressed their lethal attacks on Ukrainian cities with shelling and missiles.
Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers defeated larger Russian force in strategically important town, report claims

The combined might of professional Ukrainian soldiers and local volunteers in a strategic town located in the south of Ukraine defeated a far greater Russian force looking to seize control.The town of Voznesensk would have given Russia a gateway to the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant and a path to attack Odesa from the back, reported The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.Instead, a two-day battle that began on 2 March between the Russians and Ukrainians in the town turned the tide against the former.Russian troops had left behind nearly 30 of their 43 vehicles including tanks, armoured personnel carriers,...
Vladimir Putin Unveils 'Robocop' Exoskeleton Bodysuit Created For Russian Soliders

As bodies continue to pile up on both sides of the Russian-Ukrainian war — and world leaders continue to question Russian President Vladimir Putin's mental stability after arresting his own military leaders — Russia is announcing that they've developed a Robocop suit. Article continues below advertisement. Among the...
There's more to American support of Ukraine than what Biden's telling us

President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged an additional $800 million in aid to Ukraine, following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s calls for a U.S. or NATO-led no-fly zone. It would be understandable, but a mistake, to think American support is limited to what we can see. Ukraine playing the role of David against Russia’s Goliath is impressive optics, but it’s not happening in a vacuum.
