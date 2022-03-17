ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Verizon’s purchase of TracFone means for customers

By Sarah Darmanjian
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )- Verizon announced that they had officially bought TracFone in November, but the deal had been years in the making. TracFone customers had already been using Verizon’s network through an agreement, according to the Verizon Wireless website .

TracFone users don’t have to worry about switching over to Verizon Wireless, at least just yet. A Verizon Wireless representative said, “TracFone will continue to operate as a wholly-owned business of Verizon.”

Capital Region resident Luba Grasso, a TracFone customer, was unaware TracFone had been bought by Verizon until receiving a message to upgrade their cell phone in order to continue using TracFone’s network. Grasso ordered a new phone but became suspicious after receiving a message from Verizon when trying to activate it.

“I called Tracfone to have them help me with the activation and told them about the message I got,” Grasso said. “I got very suspicious of how the call was being handled and hung up on the person I was speaking with.”

“If a customer’s TracFone plan is served on a network other than Verizon’s, the customer will be offered the opportunity to upgrade their device in the future to ensure compatibility with Verizon’s network,” according to Verizon .

