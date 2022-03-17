Bill to boost Idaho grocery sales tax credit heads to Senate

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposal to increase by $20 the amount Idaho residents can recover on taxes paid on food through the grocery sales tax credit is headed to the full Senate.

A Senate committee voted Thursday to approve the bill that boosts the annual maximum credit from $100 to $120 for people under 65 and from $120 to $140 for people 65 and over.

Backers say the increase is meant to reflect the amount the tax costs a typical person.

If passed, the bill would cut about $32 million from state revenues.

That would be replaced by using a fund that collects online purchase sales taxes.

