ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

QB Mitchell Trubisky on joining Steelers: 'This is where I wanted to be'

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06CttW_0eiNcW8e00
The Steelers didn't have to pitch Mitchell Trubisky; he always knew he wanted to go to Pittsburgh. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell Trubisky went from being the second overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft and a starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears to serving as the backup with the Buffalo Bills this past season, where he became familiar with current New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen, head coach Brian Daboll and quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney. With the Giants understandably not yet sold on paying 2019 first-round draft selection Daniel Jones the big bucks, Trubisky moving to the Big Apple and signing with Big Blue made all kinds of sense this offseason.

Instead, the 27-year-old agreed to join the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this week on a two-year deal that ESPN's Brooke Pryor reports contains just $5.25 million in guaranteed money, is worth $14 million, and could reach a maximum value of $27 million if he hits incentives. So how did Trubisky land in Pittsburgh?

"They didn't really have to make a pitch to me or sell me on anything," he explained while speaking with reporters Thursday. "This is where I wanted to be, play for coach [Mike] Tomlin, be a part of the rich Pittsburgh Steelers history and contribute to that.

"My goal throughout free agency was find a way to get back on the field and going into a situation where I could win a starting job and use my talents on the field."

It's assumed Trubisky will begin the spring as Pittsburgh's penciled-in QB1 ahead of career backup Mason Rudolph and 2019 first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins.

"I think you expect competition wherever you go, especially when you come into a new team, a new situation," Trubisky said about Rudolph and/or Haskins trying to take his job later this year. "I'm looking forward to earning a spot and just earning the trust of my teammates. I can't wait to get on the field with these guys and showing them what I have."

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Seahawks agree to two-year, $20 million contract with Chargers LB Uchenna Nwosu

Nwosu was selected by the Chargers in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft and set career-highs in tackles (40), quarterback hits (17), sacks (5.0) and passes defended (four) among other categories during the 2021 campaign. Los Angeles reportedly traded for six-time Pro Bowler Khalil Mack last week -- a fellow outside linebacker -- while the Seahawks released six-time All-Pro inside linebacker Bobby Wagner last week.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bruce Arians has two-word reaction to Tom Brady return

We do not know how much the Tampa Bay Buccaneers knew about Tom Brady’s impending return to action, but coach Bruce Arians was certainly enthused about the prospect. Arians texted NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport with a two-word response upon learning of Brady’s return: “Total excitement.”. Arians’...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#New York Giants#The Big Apple#Big Blue#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Espn
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Deshaun Watson chose Browns revealed

Deshaun Watson stunned the sports world on Friday when he chose to waive his no-trade clause for the Cleveland Browns, and it would appear there are 230 million reasons he made that decision. Once the Browns finalize their trade with the Houston Texans, Watson will sign the largest guaranteed contract...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears snag former Green Bay Packers free agent wide receiver

As NFL free agency rolls on, the Chicago Bears have continued to stay patient and allow the signings come to them. Other teams have spent big money and made huge moves, but general manager Ryan Poles has stuck to his plan. Poles refuses to overpay for anybody in his first year with the Bears, thus the team had only signed three outside free agents until Friday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Appears To Want To Play For 1 Team: Fans React

The 2022 NFL offseason has been one of the wildest in recent memory and it’s not over yet. Earlier Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns shocked the football world by trading for star quarterback Deshaun Watson. It seemed like the Browns were out of the running earlier this week, but made a massive contract offer that Watson couldn’t refuse.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
NBC Sports

Who’s telling the truth about Russell Wilson’s divorce from the Seahawks?

The Seahawks worked overtime on Wednesday to sell the idea that quarterback Russell Wilson wanted out. Wilson, at his introductory press conference in Denver, called the decision mutual. So who’s telling the truth?. The truth may be a matter of perception. This divorce was a long time coming. Wilson...
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

30K+
Followers
34K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy