QB Mitchell Trubisky on joining Steelers: 'This is where I wanted to be'

The Steelers didn't have to pitch Mitchell Trubisky; he always knew he wanted to go to Pittsburgh. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell Trubisky went from being the second overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft and a starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears to serving as the backup with the Buffalo Bills this past season, where he became familiar with current New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen, head coach Brian Daboll and quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney. With the Giants understandably not yet sold on paying 2019 first-round draft selection Daniel Jones the big bucks, Trubisky moving to the Big Apple and signing with Big Blue made all kinds of sense this offseason.

Instead, the 27-year-old agreed to join the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this week on a two-year deal that ESPN's Brooke Pryor reports contains just $5.25 million in guaranteed money, is worth $14 million, and could reach a maximum value of $27 million if he hits incentives. So how did Trubisky land in Pittsburgh?

"They didn't really have to make a pitch to me or sell me on anything," he explained while speaking with reporters Thursday. "This is where I wanted to be, play for coach [Mike] Tomlin, be a part of the rich Pittsburgh Steelers history and contribute to that. "My goal throughout free agency was find a way to get back on the field and going into a situation where I could win a starting job and use my talents on the field."

It's assumed Trubisky will begin the spring as Pittsburgh's penciled-in QB1 ahead of career backup Mason Rudolph and 2019 first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins.

"I think you expect competition wherever you go, especially when you come into a new team, a new situation," Trubisky said about Rudolph and/or Haskins trying to take his job later this year. "I'm looking forward to earning a spot and just earning the trust of my teammates. I can't wait to get on the field with these guys and showing them what I have."