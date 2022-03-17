ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russian forces continue attacks on civilian targets

By ABC News
abccolumbia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABC NEWS– The war in Ukraine is now in its fourth week. There...

www.abccolumbia.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Kremlin vet says aides would kill Putin before sharing ‘bad news,’ now Putin orders house arrests

Vladimir Putin has now put some of his own intelligence officials under house arrest, according to sources who spoke to The New York Times, as Russia suffers a high death toll in its Ukraine invasion. The report suggests Putin may be insulated from solid information, or worried that these aides might try to overthrow him, as former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev told MSNBC in a recent interview. In this segment, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the intrigue at the Kremlin, with analysis from Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass, who says Putin may be "paranoid" about his aides trying to oust him, and NYU history professor, Ruth Ben-Ghiat.March 17, 2022.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian#Abc News
Daily Mail

President Zelensky tells NATO countries that 'it is only a matter of time before Russian missiles fall on your territory' if they do not establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Ukrainians to hold on and fight as he delivered his latest speech following a hospital visit to see wounded soldiers. The president described Sunday as 'the 18th day of our war for life, for Ukraine, for independence' and condemned the latest attack near the Polish border.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
AOL Corp

Moscow says hundreds of Russian troops killed, thousands more injured in Ukraine

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday that 497 Russian troops had been killed and 1,597 injured to date since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine last Thursday. A military adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered a sharply different estimate hours later, saying that over 7,000 Russian...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Ukraine claims it has RECAPTURED airport on outskirts of Kyiv from Russian special forces, claims defense minister, as President Zelensky says 137 of his soldiers have been killed fighting Putin's troops

Ukraine's government claimed on Thursday to have retaken an airport on the outskirts of Kyiv that Russian airborne troops had earlier seized, as President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered compulsory enlistment and banned all men aged 18-60 from leaving the country. Ukraine's Armed Forces in an update at 8pm local time (1pm...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy