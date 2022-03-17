ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Metro Areas Where Robberies Are Declining

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oQLXT_0eiNbrW000 Driven by a surge in homicides and an increase in cases of aggravated assault, the U.S. violent crime rate rose in 2020, according to data from the FBI. One bright spot in the latest data was a decline in reported robberies. In a continuation of a multi-decade trend, the number of robberies committed in the U.S. fell by 9%, from about 268,500 in 2019 to 243,600 in 2020.

According to the FBI, robbery is a crime in which force or the threat of force or violence is used to take, or attempt to take, anything of value from another person. The largest share of robberies in the United States are committed on streets or sidewalks. Handguns are the most commonly used weapon in robberies, and more often than not, among the cases where a suspect can be identified, the offender and victim are strangers to one another.

The decline in the national robbery rate is being driven in part by particularly steep drops in certain metropolitan areas.

Using data from the FBI, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 metro areas where the robbery rate is falling fastest. Metro areas are ranked by the year-over-year change in the number of robberies per 100,000 people. Among the metro areas on this list, robbery rates have fallen by as much as 54 incidents per 100,000 people. For context, the U.S. robbery rate fell by 8 incidents per 100,000 in 2020.

Robbery - along with rаpe, aggravated assault, and homicide - is one component of the overall violent crime category. Robbery accounts for only a small percentage of all violent crimes, however, and despite falling robbery rates, most of the metro areas on this list reported an increase in violent crime overall in 2020. Here is a look at the states where crime is soaring .

The largest share of metro areas on this list are in the South, including eight in Florida alone. Most of the metro areas on this list have a lower robbery rate than the national rate of 74 incidents per 100,000 people. Here is a look at the states with the highest robbery rates .

Click here to see the metro areas where robberies are declining
Click here to read our detailed methodology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49DLup_0eiNbrW000

50. Clarksville, TN-KY
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -11.2
> Robberies reported in 2020: 117 -- 104th highest of 213 metros
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 37.5 -- 83rd lowest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: +36.1 -- 66th highest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 423.6 -- 75th highest of 211 metros
> Population: 311,073

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MH6SQ_0eiNbrW000

49. Burlington, NC
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -11.6
> Robberies reported in 2020: 80 -- 88th lowest of 213 metros
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 46.6 -- 103rd highest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: +70.1 -- 27th highest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 477.7 -- 52nd highest of 211 metros
> Population: 169,509

ALSO READ: America’s Most Dangerous States

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w2Buf_0eiNbrW000

48. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -11.6
> Robberies reported in 2020: 304 -- 59th highest of 213 metros
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 38.6 -- 89th lowest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: +9.1 -- 94th lowest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 266.8 -- 64th lowest of 211 metros
> Population: 770,577

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V2ek7_0eiNbrW000

47. Lafayette, LA
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -12.1
> Robberies reported in 2020: 276 -- 63rd highest of 213 metros
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 56.3 -- 81st highest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: -16.5 -- 36th lowest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 450.0 -- 61st highest of 211 metros
> Population: 489,207

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A8MMD_0eiNbrW000

46. Trenton-Princeton, NJ
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -12.1
> Robberies reported in 2020: 343 -- 53rd highest of 213 metros
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 93.5 -- 24th highest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: +11.9 -- 100th lowest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 358.6 -- 105th highest of 211 metros
> Population: 367,430

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eu6hU_0eiNbrW000

45. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -12.4
> Robberies reported in 2020: 1,217 -- 21st highest of 213 metros
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 54.6 -- 83rd highest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: -1.7 -- 73rd lowest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 235.7 -- 50th lowest of 211 metros
> Population: 2,219,750

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fo5HP_0eiNbrW000

44. Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, TN
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -12.6
> Robberies reported in 2020: 2,097 -- 11th highest of 213 metros
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 106.5 -- 17th highest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: +45.8 -- 52nd highest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 616.3 -- 25th highest of 211 metros
> Population: 1,933,860

ALSO READ: American Cities With the Most Robberies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E9oDC_0eiNbrW000

43. Jackson, TN
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -13.0
> Robberies reported in 2020: 106 -- 102nd lowest of 213 metros (tied)
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 59.4 -- 75th highest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: +11.0 -- 97th lowest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 624.6 -- 24th highest of 211 metros
> Population: 178,644

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GFdhN_0eiNbrW000

42. Niles, MI
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -13.5
> Robberies reported in 2020: 58 -- 70th lowest of 213 metros (tied)
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 38.0 -- 86th lowest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: +113.4 -- 11th highest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 664.2 -- 19th highest of 211 metros
> Population: 153,401

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fueXS_0eiNbrW000

41. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -13.5
> Robberies reported in 2020: 209 -- 78th highest of 213 metros
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 28.3 -- 57th lowest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: +9.3 -- 95th lowest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 286.8 -- 76th lowest of 211 metros
> Population: 724,777

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34niAq_0eiNbrW000

40. Goldsboro, NC
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -13.8
> Robberies reported in 2020: 65 -- 78th lowest of 213 metros
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 52.8 -- 89th highest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: +66.7 -- 31st highest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 481.4 -- 50th highest of 211 metros
> Population: 123,131

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33PKmH_0eiNbrW000

39. Richmond, VA
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -13.8
> Robberies reported in 2020: 605 -- 33rd highest of 213 metros
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 46.4 -- 104th highest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: -12.0 -- 45th lowest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 215.7 -- 39th lowest of 211 metros
> Population: 1,290,866

ALSO READ: States With the Highest Robbery Rates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iFqQg_0eiNbrW000

38. Cleveland-Elyria, OH
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -14.1
> Robberies reported in 2020: 2,175 -- 9th highest of 213 metros
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 106.5 -- 18th highest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: +37.4 -- 62nd highest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 440.6 -- 65th highest of 211 metros
> Population: 2,048,449

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CVLwk_0eiNbrW000

37. Greenville, NC
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -14.1
> Robberies reported in 2020: 110 -- 105th lowest of 213 metros
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 60.4 -- 70th highest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: +2.1 -- 82nd lowest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 364.6 -- 100th highest of 211 metros
> Population: 180,742

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BisWM_0eiNbrW000

36. Akron, OH
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -14.3
> Robberies reported in 2020: 354 -- 52nd highest of 213 metros
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 50.4 -- 91st highest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: +6.7 -- 91st lowest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 378.4 -- 88th highest of 211 metros
> Population: 703,479

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05JPKW_0eiNbrW000

35. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -14.5
> Robberies reported in 2020: 2,069 -- 12th highest of 213 metros
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 87.5 -- 32nd highest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: +24.2 -- 83rd highest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 378.3 -- 89th highest of 211 metros
> Population: 2,363,730

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WObm8_0eiNbrW000

34. Manhattan, KS
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -15.3
> Robberies reported in 2020: 21 -- 20th lowest of 213 metros (tied)
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 16.1 -- 26th lowest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: -54.8 -- 8th lowest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 376.1 -- 92nd highest of 211 metros
> Population: 130,285

ALSO READ: The City With the Highest Robbery Rate in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28QHVd_0eiNbrW000

33. Colorado Springs, CO
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -15.5
> Robberies reported in 2020: 441 -- 42nd highest of 213 metros
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 58.6 -- 78th highest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: +20.9 -- 90th highest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 486.6 -- 47th highest of 211 metros
> Population: 745,791

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QNrLp_0eiNbrW000

32. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -15.7
> Robberies reported in 2020: 1,919 -- 13th highest of 213 metros
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 72.2 -- 53rd highest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: -3.2 -- 67th lowest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 426.7 -- 73rd highest of 211 metros
> Population: 2,608,147

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g0Nbs_0eiNbrW000

31. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -15.8
> Robberies reported in 2020: 2,791 -- 6th highest of 213 metros
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 64.8 -- 63rd highest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: +53.3 -- 41st highest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 570.2 -- 33rd highest of 211 metros
> Population: 4,319,629

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TZhdE_0eiNbrW000

30. Vallejo, CA
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -16.1
> Robberies reported in 2020: 589 -- 34th highest of 213 metros
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 131.8 -- 7th highest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: +52.8 -- 43rd highest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 525.7 -- 38th highest of 211 metros
> Population: 447,643

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40OyNa_0eiNbrW000

29. Panama City, FL
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -16.5
> Robberies reported in 2020: 68 -- 82nd lowest of 213 metros
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 38.9 -- 92nd lowest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: +40.5 -- 57th highest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 484.4 -- 49th highest of 211 metros
> Population: 174,705

ALSO READ: The Town With the Highest Robbery Rate in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kiC4k_0eiNbrW000

28. Peoria, IL
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -18.3
> Robberies reported in 2020: 237 -- 71st highest of 213 metros
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 59.7 -- 74th highest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: -26.3 -- 25th lowest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 425.7 -- 74th highest of 211 metros
> Population: 400,912

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mJH3A_0eiNbrW000

27. Sebring-Avon Park, FL
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -18.4
> Robberies reported in 2020: 39 -- 48th lowest of 213 metros
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 36.5 -- 78th lowest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: +11.9 -- 99th lowest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 277.2 -- 72nd lowest of 211 metros
> Population: 106,221

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rq7mV_0eiNbrW000

26. Florence, SC
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -19.5
> Robberies reported in 2020: 181 -- 83rd highest of 213 metros
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 88.3 -- 31st highest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: +36.8 -- 63rd highest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 860.2 -- 8th highest of 211 metros
> Population: 204,911

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36TzAB_0eiNbrW000

25. Elmira, NY
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -20.1
> Robberies reported in 2020: 28 -- 30th lowest of 213 metros (tied)
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 34.0 -- 69th lowest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: -3.8 -- 66th lowest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 210.1 -- 37th lowest of 211 metros
> Population: 83,456

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sPRbB_0eiNbrW000

24. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -21.3
> Robberies reported in 2020: 4,281 -- 5th highest of 213 metros
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 92.0 -- 25th highest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: +5.3 -- 88th lowest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 431.1 -- 69th highest of 211 metros
> Population: 4,650,631

ALSO READ: America’s Most Dangerous States

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e1vQW_0eiNbrW000

23. Ocala, FL
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -21.5
> Robberies reported in 2020: 136 -- 96th highest of 213 metros
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 36.9 -- 79th lowest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: -8.4 -- 51st lowest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 422.5 -- 76th highest of 211 metros
> Population: 365,579

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bIAVK_0eiNbrW000

22. Bloomington, IL
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -21.8
> Robberies reported in 2020: 45 -- 53rd lowest of 213 metros
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 26.3 -- 50th lowest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: -71.0 -- 5th lowest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 282.8 -- 73rd lowest of 211 metros
> Population: 171,517

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G9ZIR_0eiNbrW000

21. Dover, DE
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -22.3
> Robberies reported in 2020: 58 -- 70th lowest of 213 metros (tied)
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 31.6 -- 62nd lowest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: +15.3 -- 100th highest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 442.6 -- 64th highest of 211 metros
> Population: 180,786

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V4RZZ_0eiNbrW000

20. Albuquerque, NM
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -22.4
> Robberies reported in 2020: 1,585 -- 16th highest of 213 metros
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 171.6 -- 3rd highest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: -37.1 -- 16th lowest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 1,006.4 -- 5th highest of 211 metros
> Population: 914,480

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25nZ9z_0eiNbrW000

19. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -22.5
> Robberies reported in 2020: 199 -- 79th highest of 213 metros
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 74.9 -- 50th highest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: +90.7 -- 20th highest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 663.3 -- 21st highest of 211 metros
> Population: 265,066

ALSO READ: American Cities With the Most Robberies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XeYWb_0eiNbrW000

18. Anchorage, AK
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -23.0
> Robberies reported in 2020: 566 -- 37th highest of 213 metros
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 185.4 -- the highest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: -23.1 -- 32nd lowest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 1,171.5 -- 2nd highest of 211 metros
> Population: 396,317

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3snrhl_0eiNbrW000

17. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -23.3
> Robberies reported in 2020: 2,322 -- 8th highest of 213 metros
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 100.3 -- 21st highest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: -47.0 -- 10th lowest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 478.7 -- 51st highest of 211 metros
> Population: 2,266,715

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E7JR1_0eiNbrW000

16. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -24.8
> Robberies reported in 2020: 17,385 -- the highest of 213 metros
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 132.5 -- 6th highest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: -4.8 -- 64th lowest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 472.6 -- 55th highest of 211 metros
> Population: 13,214,799

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TCbld_0eiNbrW000

15. Modesto, CA
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -24.8
> Robberies reported in 2020: 587 -- 35th highest of 213 metros
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 106.9 -- 16th highest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: -15.1 -- 41st lowest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 514.0 -- 40th highest of 211 metros
> Population: 550,660

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qn1br_0eiNbrW000

14. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -25.0
> Robberies reported in 2020: 5,529 -- 3rd highest of 213 metros
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 88.9 -- 29th highest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: -5.1 -- 63rd lowest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 417.0 -- 78th highest of 211 metros
> Population: 6,166,488

ALSO READ: States With the Highest Robbery Rates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12C45N_0eiNbrW000

13. Jacksonville, FL
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -25.4
> Robberies reported in 2020: 1,085 -- 23rd highest of 213 metros
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 68.6 -- 56th highest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: +25.1 -- 82nd highest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 499.8 -- 44th highest of 211 metros
> Population: 1,559,514

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KctZG_0eiNbrW000

12. Toledo, OH
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -25.5
> Robberies reported in 2020: 552 -- 38th highest of 213 metros
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 86.3 -- 34th highest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: +14.0 -- 102nd highest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 485.6 -- 48th highest of 211 metros
> Population: 641,816

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44RI6U_0eiNbrW000

11. Muskegon, MI
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -25.9
> Robberies reported in 2020: 58 -- 70th lowest of 213 metros (tied)
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 33.5 -- 66th lowest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: -41.1 -- 15th lowest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 412.3 -- 81st highest of 211 metros
> Population: 173,566

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27t2tZ_0eiNbrW000

10. Fairbanks, AK
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -27.2
> Robberies reported in 2020: 42 -- 49th lowest of 213 metros (tied)
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 127.6 -- 8th highest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: +46.8 -- 49th highest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 841.4 -- 9th highest of 211 metros
> Population: 96,849

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u5mQm_0eiNbrW000

9. Battle Creek, MI
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -32.0
> Robberies reported in 2020: 48 -- 56th lowest of 213 metros (tied)
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 36.0 -- 75th lowest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: +39.6 -- 58th highest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 663.6 -- 20th highest of 211 metros
> Population: 134,159

ALSO READ: The City With the Highest Robbery Rate in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XssXg_0eiNbrW000

8. Fort Wayne, IN
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -32.9
> Robberies reported in 2020: 269 -- 65th highest of 213 metros (tied)
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 64.7 -- 64th highest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: +29.9 -- 70th highest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 334.9 -- 94th lowest of 211 metros
> Population: 413,263

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jVLu4_0eiNbrW000

7. Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -33.6
> Robberies reported in 2020: 183 -- 82nd highest of 213 metros
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 69.8 -- 55th highest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: -1.8 -- 71st lowest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 253.6 -- 60th lowest of 211 metros
> Population: 263,670

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iekz0_0eiNbrW000

6. Kankakee, IL
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -34.7
> Robberies reported in 2020: 52 -- 62nd lowest of 213 metros (tied)
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 47.8 -- 98th highest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: -33.2 -- 20th lowest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 355.4 -- 105th lowest of 211 metros
> Population: 109,862

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TEMMC_0eiNbrW000

5. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -34.9
> Robberies reported in 2020: 67 -- 80th lowest of 213 metros (tied)
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 29.6 -- 59th lowest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: -70.6 -- 6th lowest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 326.9 -- 91st lowest of 211 metros
> Population: 222,195

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pdagp_0eiNbrW000

4. Pine Bluff, AR
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -35.0
> Robberies reported in 2020: 70 -- 83rd lowest of 213 metros
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 80.9 -- 39th highest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: +202.4 -- 2nd highest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 1,097.8 -- 3rd highest of 211 metros
> Population: 89,437

ALSO READ: The Town With the Highest Robbery Rate in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13x8PG_0eiNbrW000

3. Stockton, CA
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -38.8
> Robberies reported in 2020: 1,281 -- 20th highest of 213 metros
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 167.8 -- 4th highest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: -65.7 -- 7th lowest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 722.8 -- 14th highest of 211 metros
> Population: 762,148

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U05Ec_0eiNbrW000

2. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -38.9
> Robberies reported in 2020: 8,440 -- 2nd highest of 213 metros
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 178.5 -- 2nd highest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: -30.7 -- 22nd lowest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 440.1 -- 67th highest of 211 metros
> Population: 4,731,803

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28PSfN_0eiNbrW000

1. Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ
> 1-yr. change in reported robberies per 100K: -53.5
> Robberies reported in 2020: 154 -- 90th highest of 213 metros
> Robberies per 100K people in 2020: 103.6 -- 20th highest of 213 metros
> 1-yr. change in all violent crime per 100k people: +28.4 -- 74th highest of 209 metros
> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 450.2 -- 60th highest of 211 metros
> Population: 149,527

Methodology

To determine the metro areas where the robbery rate is falling fastest, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the change in robberies  per 100,000 people from the FBI’s 2019 and 2020 Uniform Crime Reports.

Limited data was available in the 2020 UCR for areas in Alabama, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Illinois, though metro areas in these states were not excluded from analysis. Only metro areas for which the boundaries defined by the FBI match the boundaries as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau were considered. Because some state and local agencies changed reporting practices between 2019 and 2020, the figures are not comparable, and the areas were excluded.

Population figures are one-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. However, these estimates were not used to calculate crime rates. Crime rates per 100,000 people were calculated using population figures provided by the FBI in the 2020 and 2019 UCR.

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

These Are the Cheapest Places to Buy a Home in the U.S. Right Now

While I have zero intention of actually leaving New York City, I won't pretend the thought didn't cross my mind when I was slapped with a $1,200 rent increase earlier this year. I'm not an outlier, either. In fact, NYC has seen its highest rent increases in over a decade in recent months.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
People

Family of 13-Year-Old Driver in Fatal Texas Car Crash 'Lost Everything' in House Fire Months Before

The West Texas car crash that resulted in nine deaths Tuesday came shortly after another tragedy for one family involved. The family of Henrich Siemens and his 13-year-old son, who was behind the wheel of the 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup truck involved in the accident, previously suffered the loss of their home and a family pet in a fire late last year, according to a GoFundMe page.
TEXAS STATE
Family Handyman

Cities With the Worst Bed Bug Infestations

This is one list no one wants their city to make. Pest control company Orkin released its 2022 Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, noting where Orkin performed the most treatments from Dec. 1, 2020, to Nov. 30, 2021. So where are the worst bed bug infestations?. For the second...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Uniform Crime Reports#Metropolitan Areas#Fbi
Boston 25 News WFXT

As many as 10 shot at Arkansas car show

DUMAS, Ark. — State police in Arkansas said at least 10 people have been shot at a car show. The shootings happened outside of a business in Dumas, about 87 miles southeast of Little Rock, KARK reported. It is not known how bad the injuries were. Check back for...
DUMAS, AR
Daily Mail

Black population shrinks in 23 of America's 100 biggest cities as residents move to suburbs in search of affordable housing, lower crime and more amenities, census data show

Black Americans are leaving city centers and moving to the suburbs, drawn by affordable housing, lower crime and more amenities as part of a trend that's been accelerating for decades, according to the 2020 Census. Twenty-three of the biggest cities in the US lost black residents in the 2020 count....
POLITICS
Fortune

The nation’s 10 most overvalued housing markets face a new real estate world

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Mortgage rates are nearly three-fourths of a percent higher than they were a year ago, and home prices rose nationwide by 18.8% annually in December, making it harder than ever to find an affordable place to live. But in some cities, it’s a lot harder to find a home than others.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
24/7 Wall St.

The City Where Crime Is Rising Fastest in Every State

During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. violent crime rate rose to its highest level in a decade. The increase was driven by a rise in aggravated assault and, most notably, a historic 29% surge in homicides that made 2020 the deadliest year in the United States since the mid-1990s. Violent crime […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

US Metro Areas Where Property Crime Is Soaring

The U.S. property crime rate fell for the 19th consecutive year in 2020 – a bright spot in an otherwise bleak year defined largely by the COVID-19 pandemic and a historic surge in deadly violence.  Property crime is made up of three categories of offenses: larceny, defined as the unlawful taking of property; burglary, or […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

States Where Job Openings Are Surging

The U.S. is currently grappling with a massive labor shortage. During the pandemic, early retirements surged, parents of school-age children left the workforce en masse, and immigration slowed considerably. This led to millions of fewer workers than there otherwise would have been. Meanwhile, American workers – primarily in low-wage sectors – continued to quit their […]
IMMIGRATION
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

106K+
Followers
63K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy