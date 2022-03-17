ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statements from Chiefs' Brett Veach, Andy Reid on signing of Justin Reid

By Charles Goldman
 3 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs have officially announced the signing of former Houston Texans S Justin Reid.

A former third-round draft pick out of Stanford, Reid comes to Kansas City after four seasons of playing in Houston. He’s appeared in 57 games in that span and brings a great deal of youth, leadership, reliability and production to his new team.

Chiefs GM Brett Veach and HC Andy Reid both provided statements on the newest signing for the team.

Brett Veach:

“I’d like to thank Joel Segal and his team as well as my staff for working together to get this deal done. We’re very excited to add an impact player like Justin to our roster. He’s young and has proven himself with consistent play-making ability over the last four years. On top of that, he’s incredibly smart and physical. He’ll be a strong addition to Coach Spagnuolo’s defense.”

Andy Reid:

“Congratulations to Brett and his staff on getting this deal done. Justin is a smart, talented and tough young player. He’s got the right attitude, he’s ready to work, and we’re happy he’s a Chief.”

