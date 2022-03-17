Salt Lake won’t host 2024 national GOP convention

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City is no longer in the running to host the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Gov. Spencer Cox confirmed during his monthly press conference on PBS-Utah that the state capitol won’t host the convention ahead of the next presidential election.

“It’s not really that surprising, historically both parties usually chose battleground states, states where they need to make an effort trying to recruit voters,” he said.

Utah is a solidly conservative state, so it doesn’t fit that bill, he said.

Political and tourism officials say Salt Lake City was eliminated because it was already slated to host too many other events during the July timeframe when the Republican National Committee wants to hold the convention.

Salt Lake City could be considered for the 2028 convention.

