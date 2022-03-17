ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandy Moore Reunites With Ex Wilmer Valderrama In New Music Video ‘In Real Life’: Watch

By James Crowley
 2 days ago

The singer featured tons of celebrity cameos in the music video for the title track off of her upcoming album.

Who says exes can’t be friends? Mandy Moore, 37, featured her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, 42, briefly in a cameo for her new music video “In Real Life,” which premiered on Thursday March 17. The video featured tons of celebrities making appearances, but it mostly featured videos of the singer and her family, including her husband Taylor Goldsmith and their one-year-old son August.

Wilmer’s cameo was super short, and it featured him jogging on a treadmill at his gym. Most of the other celebrity cameos featured stars taking part in their everyday lives, whether it was them playing with their kids, getting ready for the day, or just acting goofy on camera, it was a sweet tribute to “real life.” The other stars featured included Amanda Kloots, Hilary Duff, Skylar Astin, and Karamo Brown, as well as many of Mandy’s This is Us co-stars.

Mandy dated Wilmer from 2001 to 2002, when they were both still early in their careers. While the pair clearly have no hard feelings between each other, that doesn’t mean they haven’t had their bumps in the road. Many opened up about him lying about taking her virginity when he appeared on The Howard Stern Show after their relationship ended. She told Howard Stern that she was shocked at the “uncharacteristic” behavior from the That 70s Show star in a June 2018 interview. She said that she’d called him out after hearing it. “I was like ‘Why would you ever talk about that to anybody? And lie about it?'” she said, while admitting that they don’t talk about it now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j79Lb_0eiNbOMH00
Mandy and Wilmer dated from 2001 to 2002. (Sara Jaye/Shutterstock)

Despite the lie, the actress admitted that she was “past” it now, and has seemed to forgive him, saying that he was a good guy. “I love him, and I still love him, and he’s a very good friend,” she explained earlier in the interview.

With their breakup far in the past, Wilmer and Mandy truly seem to have gotten past everything. When the So Real singer’s son was born, Wilmer was among the many stars to wish her congratulations, via ET. “What an amazing gift, you two incredible souls will be inspiring parents,” he wrote. “This young man is destined to brighten the world up.” While Mandy has been raising her son with Taylor, Wilmer will become a husband soon, as the Encanto star got engaged to his girlfriend Amanda Pacheco in January 2020.

