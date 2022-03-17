Hutchinson joins U.S. governors to talk computer science education

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson discusses computer science education for elementary and high school students in Bentonville during a National Governors Association conference on March 17.

Hutchinson is the association’s chairman. Its initiative is a national effort to expand and improve computer science education.

Hutchinson was joined by Gov. Bill Lee of Tennessee along with other state leaders. Both governors say the initiative is to provide opportunities for kids in the future.

“What we’re really trying to do is give skills to young people so that they can use what they learn in their educational experience and find successful work beyond the classroom,” Lee said.

“If you have that access to broadband, and you know coding and computer science, you can work for any company in the world from your hometown in Arkansas, and you can make an incredible living,” Hutchinson said.

Lee also spoke with students from across the region including Arkansas who shared their first-hand experience of computer science education.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.