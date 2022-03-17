ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Books to help children celebrate diversity

ABC 4
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere to celebrate Women’s History Month and honor the women that came before us, Alexis Bradley and Dr. Lashawn Williams joined us on the show to teach viewers how to have conversations with their children about race and diversity. Bradley and...

www.abc4.com

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

'In Defense of Witches' is a celebration of women

At the start of Mona Chollet's In Defense of Witches: The Legacy of the Witch Hunts and Why Women Are Still on Trial, readers are asked to think of the first witch that made an impression on them. For me, this was an interesting exercise because while all the witches...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KGET 17

Teaching healthy coping skills with this children’s book

Sponsored Content from PR from the Heart. Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to best-selling children’s author Seth Eliot Santoro about his children’s book Finn and the Ferocious Flu and how it helps children understand the tumultuous time of living through a pandemic. To learn more about the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women S History Month#Black History#Instagram
AOL Corp

Many African American last names hold weight of Black history

Oluale Kossula: That’s the name author Zora Neale Hurston used when she greeted Cudjo Lewis, the last known survivor of the transatlantic slave trade and the subject of her nonfiction book “Barracoon.” He was delighted at being addressed by the name his mother gave him, according to Hurston’s account of the hours they spent in 1927 piecing together his life on that balmy summer day in Alabama.
SOCIETY
psychologytoday.com

Racism, Book Bans, and Black Children's Mental Health

Racism has been proven to negatively affect children's mental health. Anti-racist efforts are needed in schools to protect Black children's mental health. Positive racial youth identity development can be supported by diverse and inclusive literature in schools. Part one of a two-part series on the effect of racism on Black...
MENTAL HEALTH
TravelNoire

Duolingo Added Haitian Creole For Learners And Is Promoting Haitian Restaurants Across U.S.

Duolingo added Haitian Creole to its library of languages and has also boosted visibility of Haitian restaurants across the U.S. as part of a new campaign. Currently, Duolingo offers a variety of languages; over 100 courses over 40 distinct languages. Languages range from Spanish, French, German, Japanese to Navajo and Yiddish. As of 2022, Haitian Creole is the 41st language to be added.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
The DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Shouldn’t our kids learn the truth?

We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. At a time when Florida is openly passing laws to suppress the voting rights of millions of Black Americans, letter-writer David Paine asks us to look over here (where you’ve relatively succeeded), not over there (where the government is actively trying to screw Americans again).
KIDS
ABC 4

How a local teen turned a passion into a business

Anya Fazulyanov, Owner of Anya’s Cookies joined us on GTU to share how her passion for baking turned into a business. Fazulyanov is only 16 years old and creates an array of beautiful cookies. Fazulyanov started baking 2 years ago when she took her first baking class. Fazulyanov immediately fell in love with creating art with food. Fazulyanov would make cookies for fun and give them out to friends and family.
SMALL BUSINESS
NBC News

15 upcoming fiction books written by women to consider this spring

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. While some people prefer memoirs and biographies, others...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: Regina Hall can’t escape institutional racism in ‘Master’

Trying to process everything “Master” has on its mind can be an uncomfortable experience. But discomfort is not just the point of Mariama Diallo’s brainy and brokenhearted first feature: It’s the horror film’s entire state of being. The Sundance Film Festival entry comes to Amazon Prime Video and select theaters Friday, March 18.
MOVIES
Deadline

Disney World “Regrets” Performance Featuring Racist Stereotypes Of Native Americans – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: After an uproar over a performance by a cheer group at the park this week, Walt Disney World issued a statement today addressing racist stereotypes about native Americans in the drill team’s routine. Video shows the The Port Neches-Groves “Indianettes” High School drill team repeating the words, “scalp ‘em Indians, scalp ‘em,” among other things. Disney spokesperson Jacquee Wahler said in the statement, “The live performance in our park did not reflect our core values, and we regret it took place. It was not consistent with the audition tape the school provided and...
LIFESTYLE
ABC 4

Best baby mat

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Realistically, you can’t hold your baby all the time. And setting your baby down on the ground to crawl around isn’t the cleanest option. Baby mats provide a safe buffer between the floor and your little one. A...
AMAZON
ABC 4

Adorable dog doodles that can become a real life pet

On Good Things Utah this morning – Now dog doodles can leap off the page and into your home. On Wednesday, Pedigree launched Rescue Doodles, a new program that turns drawings into real-life, adoptable dogs. Pedigree created the program to offer children an engaging role in the pet adoption process. Rescue Doodles uses AI technology and a machine learning model to match kids’ drawings of their dream dogs with similar-looking dogs available for adoption locally with help from Adopt-a-Pet.com. Families looking for a pup, or who are just interested in trying the program, can take part in Rescue Doodles by texting ‘Doodle’ to 717-670-6675, after which parents can send a picture of their child’s dream dog drawing and receive information about doppelganger dogs looking for homes at rescues nearby. The Rescue Doodles program is available through April 30.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy