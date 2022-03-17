ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson State president testifies on HBCU threats

By Jailen Leavell
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson State University (JSU) President Thomas Hudson testified on the impact of the recent threats on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) during the House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Thursday, March 17.

Congressman Val Demings (D-Fla.) brought attention to the recent threats on the nation’s HBCUs.

“Certainly, we know that bomb threats against HBCUs are nothing new. We are certainly here today to talk about the recent series,” said Demings.

Threats against Black institutions were the focus. The discussion comes months after more than 30 HBCUs were targeted .

“As a result, as well as a byproduct of this hearing, all of us will stand united, condemning acts of violence throughout the United States,” said Congressman August Pfluger (R-Texas).

Hudson provided his personal testimony on the acts of violence.

“We have to become security personnel. We do that by making sure we have people around us who have the expertise and terms of campus public safety. We also make sure we do that by partnering with our local state and federal law enforcement agencies,” said Hudson.

The hearing highlighted the funding toward the non-profit security grant program. The program plays a vital role in helping at-risk organizations and religious communities bolster security.

“It’s just sad that we have to have those grants. There is just this added tax on being a targeted institution,” said Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.).

Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) shared remarks, providing full commitment to protect historical institutions.

“Others have joined me in trying to increase this pool of money for institutions and other nonprofits to take advantage of it,” said Thompson.

An announcement from the White House said grant money will soon serve as funds designed to help improve campus security and to help provide mental health resources.

