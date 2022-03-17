ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis Food Service Workers Reach Tentative Agreement With MPS

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Food service workers at Minneapolis Public Schools, who overwhelmingly voted last week to authorize a strike , say they’ve reached a tentative agreement with the district. At the same time, educators are well into the second week of their own strike.

“The contributions these staff provide to each school community and the district are invaluable, especially to our students who depend on their hard work to get the tasty, nutritious meals they need to fuel their bodies and healthy growth,” MPS Superintendent Ed Graff said. “SEIU employees have been key throughout the pandemic, serving on the front lines distributing millions of food boxes for students in the early days of the pandemic and throughout distance learning.”

When members of the SEIU Local 284 voted to authorize the potential strike, it was by a 98.5% vote.

The food services workers said that while they were called “heroes” during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, some of them make as little as $10,000 a year. They had been asking for higher pay and access to benefits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yYO2P_0eiNZEWl00

(credit: CBS)

“I’ve been on many negotiating teams, and this is the most exciting contract we have ever won. We believe this contract shows that we are appreciated by MPS and the Culinary Wellness Services (CWS),” SEIU Local 284 seward Tilly Gitchuway said. “It was so amazing to have the support of all of our union members. I’m so proud of our union, from the overwhelming turnout for the strike vote to everyone sticking together.  We are a mighty, mighty union. I’m so excited this TA was able to win something for everyone, from new employees to those of us who have been here for decades.”

The union reported that the deal included wage increases spread out over the next two years, retroactive pay and improvements on life insurance, disability, vacation benefits and retirement security, along with personal time off.

“We came into the bargaining with every member united and we fought hard for this amazing victory,” Patrick Henry High School food service worker Ken Nelson said. “We achieved this because we had the strength of our united membership who showed up for the strike vote and the mediation sessions to show that they have our backs. The decisions we made, and the huge gains we won, were for them and all of our membership. We are so proud of our work & I’m excited that we won a contract that will reflect our professionalism and the quality of work we do.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Educators Say They’re Hopeful A Deal Is Near In Minneapolis Strike

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Friday marked day nine without school in Minneapolis. Educators say they’re hopeful they can reach a deal as we near the end of the second week of the strike. Teachers rallied outside the Governor’s residence, using words like promising when talking about the ongoing mediation. It’s the first real movement we’ve heard from the negotiating team. They rallied in St. Paul because they say they want public education better funded by the state, saying the budget surplus could be used to fund education. They also say Minneapolis schools are Minnesota schools and what is happening with their contract impacts...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Educators, School District Still $213M Apart On Day 8 Of Strike

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday is the eighth day without school for more than 28,000 Minneapolis students. Educators gathered at the Minneapolis Center for Adult Learning on East Lake Street for a large rally late Thursday afternoon. Hundreds of educators also marched through the streets of downtown Minneapolis Wednesday. Raucous Minneapolis striking teachers rally stretches for blocks on East Lake St – 8th day of strike . Two sides remain very far apart pic.twitter.com/wrWLmfy9My — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) March 17, 2022 For families, the disruption has been difficult. The American Indian Center on East Lake Street is one of several places offering free lunches for students. WCCO spoke with parent Lumhe Sampson, who was picking up food for their child. “That’s the highlight of any trip, right? Like when the kids eat free [laughs]! But also, of course, it’s a space for them to be able to run around,” Sampson said. “They have pent-up energy, especially being at home, and you run out of things to do.” Minneapolis Public Schools and the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers are still $57 million apart on wages. And for the overall spending and cost of the two proposals, they are $213 million apart.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Educators, District Still Split As Strike Stretches On, But District Touts ‘Good Progress’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the second week of the Minneapolis educators’ strike continues, leaders with the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Education Support Professionals allege Minneapolis Public Schools has stonewalled negotiations. At the same time, the district reports that there have been strides made in the negotiating process. Hundreds marched through downtown Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon, demanding higher wages, more mental-health support and limits on class sizes. “Is the district on strike? Because they haven’t been working for the last three days,” said Greta Callahan, president of MFT’s teachers’ chapter, in a message to picketers Wednesday. MPS officials reiterated its position Tuesday night that...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Public Defenders Secure New Contract

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One day after a strike authorization vote, public defenders in Minnesota have reached a new contract agreement. Roughly 700 Minnesota public defense employees were poised to go on strike as early as Tuesday, citing rising workloads and short staffing. But they secured a contract on the first day, as negotiations stretched late into Friday night. The new contract with the Minnesota Board of Public Defense secured cost-of-living adjustments through 2023, significant overhead costs for part-time public defenders, and salary reopen language. Union members will vote on the contract in two weeks. “After over nine months of hard bargaining for fair working conditions and better pay, both with are essential to retaining good quality attorneys and support staff, we are excited to have reached a deal with the Board that will help us more justly represent Minnesota’s indigent defendants,” said Ginny Barron, a public defender in the Fifth Judicial District for 10 years. Teamsters Local 320 represents public defense employees including attorneys, paralegals, investigators, IT personnel, legal office assistants, and dispositional advisors.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Society
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Teachers Strike Enters 2nd Week With A New Concern: Makeup Days

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis students have missed five days of classes as the teachers strike continues with no sign of a resolution in sight. The teachers union and the district are negotiating salaries, class sizes and mental health support for student, but now they have a new concern to add to the list: makeup days. On Monday, hundreds rallied outside Minneapolis Public Schools’ district office in support of educators holding the picket line. Greta Callahan, the president of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, said there was some progress in talks over the weekend, as district officials offered contract language in regard class...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Settlement Reached In Lawsuit That Alleged East Carver Co. Schools Failed To Address Racist Bullying

CHASKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A settlement has been reached after a lawsuit was filed against East Carver County Schools that alleged systematic racism at Chaska schools. In 2019, six Black students and their families filed the lawsuit and detailed their experiences at the schools. One student said the “N-word” was written on his gym shirt at Chaska Middle School East. There were also multiple instances of blackface during school events and on social media. The suit involved students at elementary, middle and high schools across the district. The youngest student was 7 at the time. The suit alleged he was...
CHASKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

After Pollution Fiasco, MPCA & Ramsey Co. Enter Joint Powers Agreement

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Mistakes that may have led to a manufacturing plant putting the community in danger are being remedied. WCCO’s investigation into Water Gremlin found state and county agencies weren’t talking to each other. So, no one regulating the White Bear Township plant had the full picture of problems including toxic air emissions, hazardous waste issues and kids sickened by lead. That was in late 2019. Now, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) and Ramsey County have entered what’s called a joint powers agreement. WCCO’s Jennifer Mayerle explains why this should lead to safer communities. The White Bear Township community has endured...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: 470 New Cases, 10 More Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota on Thursday reported 470 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths. The latest numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health come as key metrics continue a weekslong plummet. The average positivity rate stands at 3.1%, below the caution line, while daily new cases per 100,000 people are at 8.1. That’s still above the caution line, but below the high risk threshold. Since the pandemic’s start, the state has seen 1,424,107 cases, including 62,322 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,312 Minnesotans. As of Wednesday, there were 263 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospitals. Thirty-two of those were in intensive care. Since March 2020, 61,164 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with the virus; 11,321 of them ended up in the ICU. The state has distributed nearly 9.5 million vaccine doses, including almost 2.2 million boosters. Sixty-six percent of the state’s eligible population has completed a vaccine series, though just 45.7% are up to date with their doses, meaning they’ve received all recommended doses.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workers United#Food Services#Union Workers#Wcco#Mps#Seiu
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Senate Unanimously Approves Southwest Light Rail Audit

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Senate voted unanimously Monday to approve an audit of a more than $2 billion light rail line that’s been marred by delays and huge cost overruns since the transit project broke ground in 2019. The bill allocates $200,000 to the Legislative Auditor’s office to conduct a special review of the Southwest Light Rail Transit project, which is shaping up as one of the most expensive public works projects in state history. The audit will include evaluations of project costs and overruns, changes to the project schedule, the qualifications of project management staff and quality...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: 800+ More Cases Reported As Positivity Rate Dips To Nearly 3%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s latest average COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen to nearly 3% as state health officials report 889 additional virus cases and 13 more deaths. The health department’s update Wednesday shows that the death toll now stands at 12,302 and there have been over 1.4 million cases reported since the pandemic began. Over 62,000 cases have been reinfections. As has been the case for over a month, the seven-day rolling average positivity rate continues its sharp decline, with the last figure being 3.1%. Health officials draw a line of caution at 5%. The hospitalization rate is nearly below the caution level, last recorded as 4.8 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. Over the course of the pandemic, over 61,000 patients with the virus have needed hospitalization; about 18% of those requiring intensive care unit treatment. About 9.47 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state. Nearly 70% of the state’s total population has received at least one dose.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Lawmakers Poised To Pass Deadline To Replenish Jobless Claims Fund, Spare Businesses Tax Hike

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A divided Minnesota Legislature is still at odds over a proposal to replenish the state’s unemployment trust fund, which means businesses in the state are poised to see higher tax bills come Tuesday, a deadline set by the state agency handling payroll taxes that support jobless claims. Without a deal, businesses could see on average a 30% increase on those bills, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), though there are variables that impact taxes owed by each employer. DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said employers have already begun submitting tax information at...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Mpls. Mayor Announces Policy Proposal That Will Prohibit No-Knock Warrants

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced Monday afternoon a proposed policy that will significantly change the police department’s warrant and entry policy, including the prohibition of no-knock, no-announcement search warrants. “This is the most forward-thinking policy in the country,” Frey said in a press conference. Frey says the proposed policy change includes applying for these types of warrants in another jurisdiction. “In the coming two to three weeks, we are going to be working with our legal team to make sure the writing on the page is what I’m telling you today,” Frey said. “We want to do this right …...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
55K+
Followers
20K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy