Minneapolis Food Service Workers Reach Tentative Agreement With MPS

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Food service workers at Minneapolis Public Schools, who overwhelmingly voted last week to authorize a strike , say they’ve reached a tentative agreement with the district. At the same time, educators are well into the second week of their own strike.

“The contributions these staff provide to each school community and the district are invaluable, especially to our students who depend on their hard work to get the tasty, nutritious meals they need to fuel their bodies and healthy growth,” MPS Superintendent Ed Graff said. “SEIU employees have been key throughout the pandemic, serving on the front lines distributing millions of food boxes for students in the early days of the pandemic and throughout distance learning.”

When members of the SEIU Local 284 voted to authorize the potential strike, it was by a 98.5% vote.

The food services workers said that while they were called “heroes” during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, some of them make as little as $10,000 a year. They had been asking for higher pay and access to benefits.

“I’ve been on many negotiating teams, and this is the most exciting contract we have ever won. We believe this contract shows that we are appreciated by MPS and the Culinary Wellness Services (CWS),” SEIU Local 284 seward Tilly Gitchuway said. “It was so amazing to have the support of all of our union members. I’m so proud of our union, from the overwhelming turnout for the strike vote to everyone sticking together. We are a mighty, mighty union. I’m so excited this TA was able to win something for everyone, from new employees to those of us who have been here for decades.”

The union reported that the deal included wage increases spread out over the next two years, retroactive pay and improvements on life insurance, disability, vacation benefits and retirement security, along with personal time off.

“We came into the bargaining with every member united and we fought hard for this amazing victory,” Patrick Henry High School food service worker Ken Nelson said. “We achieved this because we had the strength of our united membership who showed up for the strike vote and the mediation sessions to show that they have our backs. The decisions we made, and the huge gains we won, were for them and all of our membership. We are so proud of our work & I’m excited that we won a contract that will reflect our professionalism and the quality of work we do.”