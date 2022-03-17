ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Filmmakers rename 'Russian Arm' camera system 'U-Crane' after invasion

By Alberto PIZZOLI
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FuEfS_0eiNZDe200
Car chases starring action heroes like Tom Cruise are often filmed using a device previously known as the 'Russian Arm' but henceforth called the 'U-Crane' /AFP/File

A camera system used in countless Hollywood films and previously known as the "Russian Arm" has been renamed by its inventors to "U-Crane" in tribute to the country it came from.

The gyro-stablized crane mounted on a car roof is used to give dynamic coverage of car chases and stampedes, allowing the audience to swoop alongside a fast-driving hero.

It is a staple of action blockbusters, including the "Fast and Furious" franchise, "Black Widow" and pretty much anything starring Tom Cruise.

Up until recently, the device, developed by Kyiv-based Filmotechnic in the 1990s, has been known as the "Russian Arm".

But no more.

"The NEW OFFICIAL name of Filmotechnic's world famous system is now U-CRANE in honor of (its) country of origin and their heroic fight against Russian aggression," the US branch of the firm said on Instagram last month.

"The gyro stabilized crane system was designed and built in Ukraine by Filmotechnic and will continue to be built in Kiev for years to come!"

Trade magazine Variety, which first reported the name change, said Filmotechnic employs around 250 people in under-siege Kyiv.

Kevin Descheemaeker of Filmotechnic USA told the title the name "Russian Arm" had been removed in tribute to Ukrainian film engineer and company owner Anatoliy Kokush, and to the company's Ukrainian employees.

"I emailed our international group to take down all the signage on our arm cars, trucks and trailers, websites and no longer use the hashtag #russianarm," Descheemaeker said in a statement.

"As a group we decided that U-CRANE would be a more respectful alternative and that is how the movement on social media started."

Russian forces attacked Ukraine three weeks ago, forcing millions of civilians to flee their homes, some across international borders.

The invading forces stand accused of targeting schools, hospital and theatres, ignoring established rules of conflict that require civilians to be spared the horrors of war.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Beast

Ukrainian-American Actress Mila Kunis Says Russians Are Not the Enemy

Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Ukrainian teen in viral TikTok fleeing Kyiv says Russians convinced 'the war isn't real': 'I was there'

At age 17, Yelizaveta "Lizzy" Lysova is on her own in Switzerland after fleeing war surrounding her family’s home in Kyiv, Ukraine. When Russia first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Lysova, like many Gen Zers, took to TikTok. But she didn’t expect to garner more than 16 million views on a video of herself dancing around in a bathrobe in her kitchen trying to make light of the fact that "Russia attacked us," forcing her to leave in a few hours.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian#Afp File A#U Crane#Filmotechnic Usa#Ukrainian#Anat
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Russia
The Independent

Ukraine ‘downs five Russian planes and helicopter’ after Putin invades

Ukraine claims it has shot down five Russian warplanes and a helicopter following Vladimir Putin’s invasion. The Russian aircraft were brought down over the eastern Luhansk region, Kiev said.Russia’s defence ministry has denied the claim, saying it had taken Ukrainian bases “out of action” and incapacitated the country’s air defences within hours.Early this morning Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine after Mr Putin authorised military action.He warned other countries any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen”.The first explosions were heard across the country shortly after 5am, in cities including Kiev, Kharkiv and...
MILITARY
AFP

AFP

52K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy