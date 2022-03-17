ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida state Sen. Ileana Garcia apologizes for LGBTQ comments

By Ana Ceballos
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hHeWh_0eiNZBsa00
Sen. Ileana Garcia, R-Miami, claps during the Senate session of the Florida Legislature at the Capitol in Tallahassee on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

TALLAHASSEE — Sen. Ileana Garcia, a Miami Republican who recently faced national criticism for saying “LGBT is not a permanent thing” while debating a contentious bill in the Florida Legislature, apologized on Thursday to anyone who was offended by what she said.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Garcia said she did not intend to “generalize or disregard the experiences of any member of the LGBT+ community” when arguing why she supported the “parental rights in education” bill — which critics have dubbed the “don’t say gay” bill.

The bill, which has drawn national attention, would prohibit school lessons in kindergarten through third grade about sexual orientation and gender identity, or in other grades in ways that are not considered age-appropriate.

“I want to start off by delineating exactly what LGBT is — and by the way, gay is not a permanent thing. LGBT is not a permanent thing and it is not a bad thing,” Garcia said on the Senate floor last week.

In her debate, she also shared personal experiences with LGBTQ people in her life, including the story of a “very good friend” who is transgender.

“Went through the whole transition as an older man, at 58 years old, became a woman. And guess what? He still likes women,” she said. “He went through the whole process. And we’d laugh together and I’d say, ‘Why do you want to deal with the hormones? Why Do you want to have to worry about the extensions? And the hair? And the boobs? And the nails?’ And he loved it.”

Her remarks drew criticism from LGBTQ advocates and Democrats in Florida and across the country.

In her statement Thursday, Garcia did not specify which comments she was apologizing for. But she said she understood the “responsibility and impact of words on others.”

“I was trying to explain my very personal life experiences and did not properly articulate my sentiments,” she wrote. “My failed attempt to convey the complexity and nuances of this matter in no way diminish the fact that the Parental Rights legislation is first and foremost about allowing children to be children and giving parents the right to guide their childhood.”

Garcia lamented that her comments made her a target of “threats of physical harm” last week.

“I would hope we can elevate our public debate to a level that allows us to have a productive exchange of ideas and views without making assumptions, characterizations or waiting for an anticipated gotcha moment,” she said.

Garcia’s comments are among the tensions that arose from the debate over the bill, which is expected to be signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor, who has been in a messy, public dispute with Disney over the proposal, has doubled down on his support of the bill amid the national outcry from LGBTQ advocates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Eq7N_0eiNZBsa00

The dispute with Disney, a political mega-donor in Florida, has also led the multi-billion dollar company to pause all political contributions in the state. Disney’s CEO Bob Chapek said last week the company would “immediately” be increasing its support for advocacy groups “to combat similar legislation in other states.”

• • •

Tampa Bay Times Florida Legislature coverage

Sign up for our newsletter: Get Capitol Buzz, a special bonus edition of The Buzz with Emily L. Mahoney, each Saturday while the Legislature is meeting.

Watch the Florida Legislature live: The Florida Channel, a public affairs programming service funded by the Legislature, livestreams coverage at thefloridachannel.org. Its video library also archives coverage for later viewing.

We’re working hard to bring you the latest news from the state’s legislative session. This effort takes a lot of resources to gather and update. If you haven’t already subscribed, please consider buying a print or digital subscription.

Comments / 42

Rhonda Harvey
1d ago

Why apologize when you're only doing it to appease and not because it's the way you actually feel? I don't care what she thinks but her "friend" really should reevaluate that "friendship".

Reply
7
Dr. Cosmo Pendergast
1d ago

When she said it was not a permanent thing spermanent thing she was talking about it being different She meant that the gay community would not be considered different in the future. She did not express herself correctly. She really should not have had to apologize rather she should have just explained.

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

‘How dare they’: Florida Republican claims Disney ‘bullying’ GOP after CEO suspends donations over ‘Don’t Say Gay’

Florida’s lieutenant governor has accused the Walt Disney Company of trying to “bully” Republican officials after CEO Bob Chapek announced the company – a political heavyweight in the state – will freeze political donations in the state following outrage over what critics have called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation.“They will try to bully us like the NCAA did, like Disney doing,” she told Fox News personality Laura Ingraham on 11 March. “How dare they. They have no right to criticise legislation by duly elected legislators that are passing common-sense legislation.”Ms Nunez is among dozens of Florida officials to receive campaign...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Sixty-five businesses sign ad in newspaper calling on Texas governor to abandon anti-LGBTQ+ initiatives

A number of high-powered global businesses called on Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) to abandon the state's anti-LGBTQ+ initiatives. Sixty-five companies including Apple, Capital One, Google, Ikea, Johnson & Johnson, LinkedIn, Macy's, Microsoft, PayPal, and Yahoo signed the open letter. "Discrimination is bad for business" the headline read in an advertisement in Friday's The Dallas Morning News newspaper.
TEXAS STATE
Bay News 9

Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency in four counties

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for four Florida counties after severe storms moved through the state on Saturday. Executive Order 22-56 covers areas in Northeast and Central Florida and includes Clay, Highlands, Marion and Putnam Counties. The statement from the governor's office went on to read "during...
MARION COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Lgbtq#Republican#The Florida Legislature#Senate
WALA-TV FOX10

Governor signs permitless concealed carry bill into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the bill that eliminates the requirement of a state permit to carry a concealed handgun. She signed House Bill 272 Thursday shortly after its final passage in the Statehouse. “Unlike states who are doing everything in their power to make it...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Joe Duncan

Florida City Officially Ranked the Most Dangerous City in Florida

Florida cities have seen an astonishing rise in violent crime lately. Florida City is the most dangerous city in Florida in 2022. When we think of crime taking place in Florida cities, a few of the big names usually come to mind first. Tampa, Miami, Orlando, and Jacksonville all roll off the tongue naturally when we're asked to guess the most dangerous city in Florida.
FLORIDA CITY, FL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst State To Grow Old In

“What a drag it is getting old”–“Mother’s Little Helper (The Rolling Stones, 1966) America’s population has aged rapidly recently. The Census released a report in 2020 that showed the number of people 65 and older increased by 34.2% from 2010 which translates to a growth of 13,787,044. Dr. Luke Rogers, chief of the Census Bureau’s […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS News

Florida and Texas governors face business backlash over anti-LGBTQ moves

The governors of Florida and Texas are sparring with big business as some companies voice objections to new measures targeting LGBTQ rights in both states. In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis called Walt Disney Co. "woke" after its muted objection to a bill that would ban classroom talk about sexual orientation and gender identity with kids in kindergarten through third grade. The Republican directed his ire at one of the largest employers in his state after Disney CEO Bob Chapek reversed course and came out publicly against the measure at his company's annual meeting with shareholders.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
61K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy