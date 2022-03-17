ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

A Perfect March Madness Bracket Could Get You Free Crab Cakes For Life

By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — March Madness is underway, and while many are trying to get that perfect bracket to win some serious cash, how about endless crab cakes instead?

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is offering free crab cakes for life if you enter its contest and score a perfect bracket.

Since the restaurant started the contest in 2018, nobody has won the top prize. Why? Maybe because the chances of a perfect bracket are one in 9.2 quintillion , according to the NCAA.

Not only are they offering free crab cakes for life, but whoever comes in first place wins a Crab Feast for 30 people at the restaurant.

The second-place prize is tickets to a Baltimore Ravens game against The Pittsburgh Steelers, and the third-place prize is four tickets to watch the Orioles take on the New York Yankees.

For details and to register, visit their website.

