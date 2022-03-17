ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Reports 899 New COVID Cases, 10 Additional Deaths

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 2 days ago
BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 899 new confirmed COVID cases on Thursday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts increased slightly to 1.59%.

There were also 10 additional deaths reported on Thursday.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,551,810. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 18,926.

There were 54,409 total new tests reported.

There are 228 people currently in the hospital with COVID. There are also 29 patients currently in intensive care.

Boston, MA
